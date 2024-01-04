Mary Poppins Actress Glynis Johns Dead at 100

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious actress.

Glynis Johns—who played Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins—died of natural causes at a Los Angeles assisted living home on Jan. 4, her manager Mitch Clem told NBC News. She was 100.

"Today's a sad day for Hollywood," Clem told the outlet. "She is the last of the last of old Hollywood."

Before appearing in the beloved 1964 Disney movie, Johns was widely recognized for her work in the 1960 film The Sundowners, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and the 1962 movie The Chapman Report, which earned her a Golden Globe nod for Best Actress in a Drama.

While she's also known for her film roles in The Court Jester (1955), The Ref (1994) and While You Were Sleeping (1995), Johns additionally had a strong stage presence and starred in numerous theater productions.