ASOS Just Added Thousands of Styles to Their 80% Sale to Start Your New Year Off with a Bang

Don't miss these $206 leggings for $28, a $139 dress for $28, and tops for just $3, plus an extra 20% off your entire purchase.

By Megan Gray Jan 04, 2024 10:24 PMTags
If you're anything like me, you might be looking at your closet right now and thinking, "meh." Things that were part of your 2023 wardrobe may not be part of the vibe you're going for in 2024. And that means only one thing – shopping. But if you're burnt out from the holidays or aren't in the mood to spend more money, then I have great news. British online retailer ASOS has just released tons of on-trend styles to their sales section, with up to 80% off dresses, tops, bottoms, and more. You won't believe these prices.

Not only that, you can get an extra 20% off your entire cart (with a minimum of $40), with code GO20 at checkout. There's a super cute animal print sweater in mint green that's gone from $132 down to $28. You'll find stylish leggings that were once $206 priced at $28. For a night out, there's a satin mini dress with a trendy bow that's $28, originally priced at $139. And that's just the start.

Give your new year a little boost with these jaw-dropping deals.

New Look ribbed roll neck top in black

Every wardrobe needs a black turtleneck, like this ribbed one. It has a slim fit, long sleeves, and tucks into your high-waisted jeans perfectly. And just look at that price tag.

$17.50
$3.50
ASOS EDITION twist front sequin cami midi dress with full skirt in black

Get this $320 sequin dress for just $61. It's glittery, it's glamorous, it's you in 2024. 

$320
$61.50
ASOS DESIGN button through midi skirt with tie waist in black

Keep it cool and casual this year with this midi skirt. It has a tie waist and buttons up the front, and pairs just right with your favorite sneakers. And it's less than $16.

$37.99
$15.19
Barney's Originals Beppe leather jacket with ribbed detail in black

If you've been looking for a new leather jacket, then your search is over. This black jacket has a double-breasted style and coolness to spare. Plus it's 64% off the original price.

$133
$47
Koral Pine Drive leggings in black and brown

Where once these leggings were $206, you can get them for just $28. They're made for working out, but with their high rise and contrast panels, you might just want to wear them everywhere.

$206.25
$28.50
Band Of Stars premium contrast organza bow satin mini dress in white and black

Jump on the coquette trend with this satin mini dress with a gorgeous organza bow. And jump on this $28 price that's $111 off the original price.

$139
$28
Gianni Feraud animal print sweater in mint

This soft animal print sweater can be yours for just $28 (original price $132). It's perfect for layering under a blazer or wearing on it's own, or transitioning from a day to night look.

$132
$28
ASOS DESIGN short sleeve tea jumpsuit in black

Your perfect outfit is here in 3, 2, 1...just check out this black jumpsuit. It has a wide leg design, short sleeves, and it's less than $20.

$44.99
$18
Topshop borg zip collar fleece sweat in stone

Cozy and comfy with a relaxed fit design, you need this fleece in 2024. It comes in a few colors and it's 64% off (plus an extra 20% with code GO20).

$69.99
$25
Topshop knitted oversized ribbed funnel mini dress in stone

This versatile mini dress can go fancy or casual so easily. Wear it with heels, boots, anything really, and add some delicate gold jewelry for bling. It's $25 now, but when you add GO20, it's an extra 20% off.

$72
$25.50
