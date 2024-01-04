Keke Palmer Says She’s “Never Been So Happy” in Her Life Despite Darius Jackson Drama

Watch : Keke Palmer Opens Up About "Rude Awakening"

Keke Palmer is putting herself first this year.

The Nope star reflected on where she is in her life alongside a wholesome video swimming with a stingray.

"I have never been so happy," Keke captioned the Jan. 3 post. "Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer."

She added, "Look at my smile! I don't even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I'm on clouuuuuud nine!"

The post comes amid a tumultuous few months for the 30-year-old. In November, Keke obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her ex Darius Jackson, with whom she shares 10-month-old Leodis Andrellton Jackson. In documents obtained by NBC News, the Nickelodeon alum accused her former partner of physically and emotionally abusing her during their two-year relationship and break up.

"So much of Darius' abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy," Keke stated, "that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son."