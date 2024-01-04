Keke Palmer Says She’s “Never Been So Happy” in Her Life Despite Darius Jackson Drama

Keke Palmer is putting herself first this year.
The Nope star reflected on where she is in her life alongside a wholesome video swimming with a stingray.
"I have never been so happy," Keke captioned the Jan. 3 post. "Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer."
She added, "Look at my smile! I don't even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I'm on clouuuuuud nine!"
The post comes amid a tumultuous few months for the 30-year-old. In November, Keke obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her ex Darius Jackson, with whom she shares 10-month-old Leodis Andrellton Jackson. In documents obtained by NBC News, the Nickelodeon alum accused her former partner of physically and emotionally abusing her during their two-year relationship and break up.
"So much of Darius' abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy," Keke stated, "that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son."
The following month, Darius, denied the allegations in his own legal filing. In his response, obtained by E! News, the 29-year-old accused her of repeatedly engaging "in abusive conduct" and alleged that she was "the primary aggressor."
E! News reached out to Keke's reps for comment at the time and did not hear back.
And while the two continue with the legal proceedings, Keke has since taken time to understand herself a little better. In fact, she subtly referenced her ex while recalling how she found herself repeating unhealthy dynamics from her childhood in adulthood.
"I put myself in an intimate scenario with someone where they don't see me," she explained during her Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast in November, "They didn't see me."