Bachelor Nation's Adam Gottschalk Says Bryan Abasolo "Put All He Could" Into Rachel Lindsay Marriage

Bachelor Nation is weighing in on Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's breakup.
Days after the chiropractor filed for divorce from the former Bachelorette, Adam Gottschalk—who also competed for Rachel's heart on the ABC dating series in 2017—posted an impassioned defense of Bryan on social media.
"Not taking sides here but wanted to point out some facts on [Bryan] since I knew him from the show," Adam wrote in a since-deleted comment on an E! News post about how Rachel is doing, according a screenshot obtained by Bachelornation.Scoop. "He moved his entire chiro practice across the country, sold his Miami home, left his family and friends to put all he could into a relationship."
He continued, "Rachel has said in multiple interviews that she quit being lawyer and started doing entertainment reporting. [Bryan] is a workaholic putting in 12hr+ days while trying to survive in high rent, post covid California business environment. Doing that at 38 or something and now he's in his mid 40's is ROUGH."
While Bryan ultimately walked away with Rachel's heart on season 13 of The Bachelorette, Adam soon found love with the attorney's former pal Raven Gates on Bachelor in Paradise. The couple married in 2021 and share two sons, Gates Zev, 23 months, and Max Asa, 5 months.
Rachel and Bryan's rosy love story came to an end after four years of marriage when Bryan filed for divorce on Jan. 2, citing, according to documents obtained by E! News, "irreconcilable differences."
That same day, Bryan recalled the "difficult decision" to part ways. "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man," he wrote in part in a statement shared to Instagram, "but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."
While Rachel hasn't spoken publicly about the divorce yet, her friend Justin Sylvester gave insight into how the 38-year-old is doing, telling Today that she's "trying to pick up the pieces."
But rest assured, she will be sharing her thoughts eventually. "If everybody just gives her her privacy right now," the E! News host added, "I know that when she's ready to talk, she will have a lot to say."
