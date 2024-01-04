Bachelor Nation's Adam Gottschalk Says Bryan Abasolo "Put All He Could" Into Rachel Lindsay Marriage

Watch : Rachel Lindsay's Husband Speaks Out After Filing For Divorce

Bachelor Nation is weighing in on Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's breakup.

Days after the chiropractor filed for divorce from the former Bachelorette, Adam Gottschalk—who also competed for Rachel's heart on the ABC dating series in 2017—posted an impassioned defense of Bryan on social media.

"Not taking sides here but wanted to point out some facts on [Bryan] since I knew him from the show," Adam wrote in a since-deleted comment on an E! News post about how Rachel is doing, according a screenshot obtained by Bachelornation.Scoop. "He moved his entire chiro practice across the country, sold his Miami home, left his family and friends to put all he could into a relationship."

He continued, "Rachel has said in multiple interviews that she quit being lawyer and started doing entertainment reporting. [Bryan] is a workaholic putting in 12hr+ days while trying to survive in high rent, post covid California business environment. Doing that at 38 or something and now he's in his mid 40's is ROUGH."