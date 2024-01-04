Natalia Grace Adoption Case: How Her Docuseries Ended on a Chilling Plot Twist

Watch : Natalia Grace Docuseries Reveals Her Real Age

The mystery surrounding Natalia Grace continues.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks—which explored accusations lodged against the Ukrainian orphan by her adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett—ended on Jan. 3 in a major plot twist, with her new family also alleging to seeing troubling behavior.

Though Natalia was initially taken in by Antwon and Cynthia Mans after the Barnetts severed ties with her, the couple revealed in the final moments of the ID docuseries that they, too, were "done with her."

"Something ain't right with Natalia. This girl is tweaking," Antwon told producers in a phone call. "I feel like she's the enemy in the house. And she said to us, we have held her hostage. Made us look like we're the enemy."

Meanwhile, Cynthia accused Natalia of "stabbing her family in the back over a complete lie."

"She's done other things too, but this was a new low," Antwon added. "Natalia does not have emotions for nothing but herself. We're done."

E! News has not been able to obtain Natalia's contact information for comment.