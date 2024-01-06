Shop These Jaw-Dropping Home Deals for Finds up to 60% Off That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Space

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When all is said is done, there really is no place like home, especially after a long day at work or hanging out with friends. It's your safe space, where everything is just as you like it. Since it's the place where you likely spend most of your time, it makes sense that you'd want it to be as cozy, welcoming, and as stylish as possible. That means decorating your home with fashionable and functional home finds that fit your lifestyle and personal taste. If you feel like your place is missing that homey touch or you feel like your style has evolved, it might be time for some new pieces. Luckily, you picked the perfect time to upgrade your space because there are so many New Year's home sales going on right now that are full of jaw-dropping deals you won't believe.
With sales at places like Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, Nordstrom Rack, and Urban Outfitters, you can score 60% off everything from bedside tables to accent shelves to transform your space into the home you've always dreamed of. From cozy throw blankets to velvet accent pillows and eclectic mirrors, read on for a list of the best home deals that will instantly upgrade your space on a budget.
Margot Storage Mirror
With its modern boho vibe, this mirror is perfect for hanging anywhere you might need a little extra storage space, since it has a built-in shelf. It has a rattan frame and is the perfect size to hang in any empty space.
Monogram Doormat
For a personalized touch to your entryway, add this monogrammed doormat. It's made from natural fibers and has a cute squiggly border.
Seagrass Utility Baskets
Handwoven from natural seagrass, this utility basket offers an aesthetically-pleasing way to store books, blankets, and more. They even have pull handles to make them easy to access.
Kiril Puffed Rugged Duvet Cover Set
Made from soft and breathable microfiber, this duvet cover set, which includes two matching pillow shams, is over 60% off. The chic striped pattern comes in seven beautiful shades.
Alula Jewelry Stand Iron Catch-All Dish
Store and display your jewelry on this pretty iron holder, which has zig-zagging bars to drape earrings and necklaces over and a catch-all dish below to hold rings.
Le Petit Velvet Pillow
With its pleated design, these tufted velvet throw pillows add a touch of luxury (and a pop of color) to any sofa. Choose from three vibrant hues.
Felix Side Table
At just $50, this minimalist side table is an absolute steal. Available in two colors, it has a spacious drawer to stash all of your bedside essentials.
Set of 4 Luster Martini Glasses
With their opalescent hue and golden rim, this set of four martini glasses will stun at your next dinner party. Plus they're 40% off!
Cozy Pom Pom Sherpa Throw
A best-seller, this cozy sherpa throw with a fun pom pom trim is just what you need to keep you warm while cuddled up on the sofa.
Amirreza 2 Piece Hexagon Accent Shelf
This set of two hexagonal accent shelves are just what you need to spice up that blank wall. They have a beautiful gold frame and are perfect for displaying plants or other trinkets.
Waverly Bean Mirror
For an eclectic touch, hang up this mirror, which has a unique squiggly shape that's so eye-catching.