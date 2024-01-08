Exclusive

Jennifer Lawrence Complaining About Her "Awful" Wedding Day Is So Relatable

No hard feelings here, but Jennifer Lawrence most certainly had one of the best confessions at the 2024 Golden Globes.

We dare you to not look up at Jennifer Lawrence's fabulous look.

The Hunger Games alum made heads turn while attending the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (See every celebrity arrival here.) 

Jennifer shined bright in a black ensemble with her long blonde hair worn down—but it was her thoughts on her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney that stole our hearts.

Joking that being a bride is "awful," Jennifer told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight, "It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'"

"I'll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold," she shared, "and all of my friends were lying they're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.'"

But it was her mom Karen Lawrence who was brutally honest: "My mom was like, ‘It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died."

J.Law was especially concerned about costar Robert De Niro having a good time at her rehearsal dinner.

"I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,'" she recalled. "So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home' and he was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, 'Go.'

David Fisher/Shutterstock

After he left, she noted, "That just genuinely made me feel better."

The 33-year-old's candor isn't the only thing worth celebrating at the ceremony either. After all, she's nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy for her role in No Hard Feelings.

"I had so much fun making No Hard Feelings, it almost feels wrong to accept such an honor—but I will!!!" she said in a statement last month. " I cannot wait for some lukewarm Chardonnay. Let's go!!" 

picture alliance / Getty Images

Jennifer is nominated alongside Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Natalie Portman (May December), Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves), Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

But before the show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT on CBS and awards are handed out tonight, keep reading to see all of the head-turning style moments on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.