Jennifer Lawrence Complaining About Her "Awful" Wedding Day Is So Relatable

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to PLASTIC SURGERY Rumors

We dare you to not look up at Jennifer Lawrence's fabulous look.

The Hunger Games alum made heads turn while attending the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (See every celebrity arrival here.)

Jennifer shined bright in a black ensemble with her long blonde hair worn down—but it was her thoughts on her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney that stole our hearts.

Joking that being a bride is "awful," Jennifer told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight, "It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'"

"I'll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold," she shared, "and all of my friends were lying they're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.'"

But it was her mom Karen Lawrence who was brutally honest: "My mom was like, ‘It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died."