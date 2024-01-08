Golden Globes 2024: See All the Couples Enjoying an Award-Worthy Date Night

See Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and more of Hollywood's hottest pairs who are #CoupleGoals on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

These award season couples are simply golden.

There's no better date night than hitting the red carpet with your significant other, and these Hollywood couples are proving so at the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario looked more adorable than ever as they arrived to the Beverly Hilton Hotel side-by-side, with the Suits alum looking dapper in a classic black tuxedo and the Pretty Little Liars star dazzling in a sparkling nude Oscar de la Renta gown. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Adams even gushed over his other half's stunning look, exclusively telling E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight of Bellisario's style, "This is very glitter, glamor, glorious. You're triple G tonight!"

Justin Hartley also had wife Sofia Pernas by his side for a romantic date night and he was equally complimentary of his partner's jaw-dropping look.

"It's numbing, it's so beautiful," the This Is Us alum exclusively told E!, "it's very her. It's not overstated, but it's very elegant, very sexy, very unique, very smart. So, I think it's perfect."

Check out all the adorable couples on the Golden Globes red carpet below.

Don't miss the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Joy Ko, tonight, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne & Bryn Mooser 

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Crudup & Naomi Watts

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Amanda Pacheco & Wilmer Valderrama

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joana Pak & Steve Yeun

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario

Michael TRAN / AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Pernas & Justin Hartley

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Mason Morfit & Jordana Brewster

