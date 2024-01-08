Golden Globes 2024: See All the Couples Enjoying an Award-Worthy Date Night

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

These award season couples are simply golden.

There's no better date night than hitting the red carpet with your significant other, and these Hollywood couples are proving so at the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario looked more adorable than ever as they arrived to the Beverly Hilton Hotel side-by-side, with the Suits alum looking dapper in a classic black tuxedo and the Pretty Little Liars star dazzling in a sparkling nude Oscar de la Renta gown. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Adams even gushed over his other half's stunning look, exclusively telling E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight of Bellisario's style, "This is very glitter, glamor, glorious. You're triple G tonight!"

Justin Hartley also had wife Sofia Pernas by his side for a romantic date night and he was equally complimentary of his partner's jaw-dropping look.

"It's numbing, it's so beautiful," the This Is Us alum exclusively told E!, "it's very her. It's not overstated, but it's very elegant, very sexy, very unique, very smart. So, I think it's perfect."