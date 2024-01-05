See Every Bachelor Nation Star Who Made Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Wedding Guest List

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

A Bachelor Nation wedding for the ages.

Not only were viewers invited to watch Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tie the knot during their highly anticipated Jan. 4 wedding, but quite a few familiar faces from the franchise—aside from officiant and former contestant Susan Noles—joined in to celebrate alongside the couple's closest friends and family.

Bachelor Nation stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams, Michelle Young, Raven Gates, Zach Shallcross, Kaity Biggar Wells Adams, Dean Unglert and Trista Sutter were among those on the couple's rosy guest list. Not to mention, upcoming Bachelor Joey Graziadei and most recent Bachelorette Charity Lawson were also in attendance to watch the couple officially begin their journey as husband and wife.

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell not only attended the wedding, but also marked a major milestone in their own relationship: getting engaged! He popped the question on live TV, saying, "I know I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

Ahead of their nuptials, Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70—who had bonded over their grief after losing their respective high school sweetheart spouses—opened up about why they simply never stopped believing in love.