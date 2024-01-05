See Every Bachelor Nation Star Who Made Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Wedding Guest List

Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist had tons of Bachelor Nation stars on hand to celebrate their on-camera nuptials. Find out which stars made the guest list for the rosy occasion.

A Bachelor Nation wedding for the ages.

Not only were viewers invited to watch Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tie the knot during their highly anticipated Jan. 4 wedding, but quite a few familiar faces from the franchise—aside from officiant and former contestant Susan Noles—joined in to celebrate alongside the couple's closest friends and family.

Bachelor Nation stars Kaitlyn BristoweTayshia Adams, Michelle Young, Raven Gates, Zach Shallcross, Kaity Biggar Wells Adams, Dean Unglert and Trista Sutter were among those on the couple's rosy guest list. Not to mention, upcoming Bachelor Joey Graziadei and most recent Bachelorette Charity Lawson were also in attendance to watch the couple officially begin their journey as husband and wife.

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell not only attended the wedding, but also marked a major milestone in their own relationship: getting engaged! He popped the question on live TV, saying, "I know I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

Ahead of their nuptials, Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70—who had bonded over their grief after losing their respective high school sweetheart spouses—opened up about why they simply never stopped believing in love.

"When you're older, your priorities tend to gravitate towards what's gonna be fun for years to come rather than what's gonna be work," Gerry previously told E! News in an exclusive interview. "And that's where we're at."

And Theresa couldn't agree more.

"We know that we have to enjoy life," she explained. "We don't know how much time we have left, and we want to enjoy every single second."

Disney/Eric McCandless

And as of late, those seconds included planning their gorgeous wedding, which as Theresa noted had some "gold thrown in there" as a subtle nod to their journey on the dating show.

But Bachelor Nation stars weren't the only ones that fans may have recognized, as Theresa's youngest grandson Henry (who was also seen during the hometown dates) served as the ring bearer for the ceremony.

Keep reading for a look at all the stars who rose to the occasion.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Susan Noles, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner

Disney/Eric McCandless

Joan Vassos, Charity Lawson and Kathy Swartz

Disney/James Clark

Michelle Young and Jack Leius

Disney/James Clark

Christina Mandrell and Brayden Bowers

Disney/James Clark

Tayshia Adams and Natascha Hardee

Disney/James Clark

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert

Disney/James Clark

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

Disney/James Clark

Ben Higgins

Disney/James Clark

Ashley Iaconetti

Disney/James Clark

Patty James

Disney/James Clark

Kenny Braasch

Disney/James Clark

Mari Pepin

Disney/Eric McCandless

Ryan Sutter, Trista Sutter, Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick, Charity Lawson and Kathy Swartz

Disney/Eric McCandless

Patty James, Nancy Hulkower, Anna Zalk and Joan Vassos

Instagram

Michelle Young and Jack Leius

Instagram

Joey Graziadei, Jack Leius and Michelle Young

Instagram

Trista Sutter

Instagram

Molly Mesnick, Ashley Iaconetti, Trista Sutter and Desiree Siegfried

Instagram

Raven Gates, Tayshia Adams and Caelynn Bell

Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Instagram

Raven Gates and Wells Adams

Instagram

Caelynn Bell

