1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Struggling With Anxiety Over Driving Amid Transformation Journey

While Tammy Slaton is going full speed ahead on her journey to transform her body and lifestyle, she's putting the brakes on one aspect: Driving.

Weeks after an episode of her TLC series 1000-lb Sisters showed her successfully attempting to sit in the front seat of a car for the first time in almost two decades, the reality star revealed that one day she hopes to get behind the wheel.

"I do want to learn eventually," Tammy shared in response to a fan question in a Dec. 31 TikTok video, "but right now anxiety's just a little too much. A lot going on. But baby steps."

However, the 37-year-old does have experience driving a golf cart. "It didn't go too fast," she added, "But yes, eventually, I do want to drive a car."

And Tammy's future driving plans are part of a new chapter for the TLC star, who spent 14 months in a weight loss rehab center. She lost more than 400 pounds through treatment and bariatric surgery and left the facility—where she met her late husband Caleb Willingham—last year.