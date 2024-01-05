Southern Charm: What Led to Austen Kroll's Physical Fight With JT Thomas

Watch : Southern Charm's Shep, Taylor & Austen Address Love Triangle!

We didn't see this Southern Charm love triangle coming.

On the Bravo series' season nine finale, Jarrett "JT" Thomas professed his love for costar Taylor Ann Green following her brief romance with Austen Kroll.

"Every time we hang out it's just constant laughing and constant joy—that's rare to find," JT told the 29-year-old during a cast party on the Jan. 4 episode. "I would marry you tomorrow."

But after Taylor friend-zoned JT for good, the 38-year-old turned his romantic frustrations at Austen.

"I can't stop thinking about the fact that Taylor kissed Austen," he admitted in a confessional. "She doesn't want me, an actual successful, good, positive man."

Tensions between JT and Austen hit a climax when JT confronted the Pillows & Beer podcast host for hooking up with Taylor earlier this season despite her past relationship—and very messy breakup—with his BFF Shep Rose.

"You're a snake and a coward," he told Austen. "You have been the genesis of why there's so much pain and tears. Everyone here has said you are an arm's-length friend who cannot be trusted around any woman."