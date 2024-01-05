27 New Year's Sales You Should Definitely Be Shopping This Weekend: Madewell, Nordstrom, J. Crew & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no better time to buy new clothes, homeware, shoes, or skincare than at the beginning of each year. It's the perfect way to feel like you're starting the new year fresh, not to mention it will lighten your mood if you're experiencing post-holiday blues. With the first week of 2024 coming to a close, now's the time to add some new goodies to your cart. But after all that Christmas and Hanukkah shopping, you likely don't want to spend a lot of cash on a bunch of new purchases and we totally get it. That's why we've gone ahead and rounded up the best sales happening this weekend, because the New Year deals from tons of your favorites brands and stores are certainly worth popping some bubbly over.

With up to 50% off at Nordstrom, an extra 30% off at Madewell, and up to 50% off at Pottery Barn, there are too many deals to count in every category, including skincare, homeware, jewelry, and fashion. From SKIMS to Le Creuset and Free People, these are the 27 best New Year's sales that you should definitely be shopping if you want score major savings. Check them out below.