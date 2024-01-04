Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids Are All Grown Up in Family Vacation Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared some sweet photos with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and kids Charlotte and Rocky after a recent tropical vacation.

We know what Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. did over the holidays.  

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star shared photos from their family's most recent tropical vacation, which included new snaps of their kids, Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11. 

"Vacation dump #2," the 46-year-old captioned the Jan. 3 post. "Family and friends."

Among the carousel of photos was a sweet selfie with her husband of 21 years as well as family pics with Freddie, Charlotte and Rocky. 

The Scooby-Doo costars have often shared insight into keeping their family life out of the spotlight. For them, this includes choosing to conceal their kids' faces with emojis—Sarah used heart emojis for their vacation pics—when they post photos with Charlotte or Rocky on social media. And that also means they don't want their kids to follow in their child star footsteps—even if Charlotte has already expressed her interest. 

"Well, we have rules in place," Sarah revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in January 2023. "She can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school. She says to me, ‘That's unfair. You were a child actor.' Yes, I was. But I was not the child of two famous parents."

photos
Sarah Michelle Gellar Through the Years

In fact, implementing these rules has been important for the Cruel Intentions actress and She's All That star to maintain some level of normalcy for their family.

"It's all balance," Sarah told E! News in 2021. "It's understanding that some days, you know, the water glass is halfway filled and some days it's half empty and understanding that."

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

And the pair know that all too well while parenting a teen.

"It's day to day," she admitted exclusively to E! News in October. "It's a learning curve and, you know, all of the ages are wonderful."

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

"They're scary and traumatic," she continued. "I'm just lucky that I have two healthy, wonderful kids—and that we're going to navigate all of this together and somehow manage to work and have fun and do all the things."

Keep reading to see more of Sarah and Freddie's cutest moments.

Instagram
Party of Four

In January 2019, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. had a double date with Shannen Doherty and her now-ex Kurt Iswarienko.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

"No mistletoe, no problem," the mom of two wrote on this December 2018 kissy photo.

Instagram
Halloween Hotties

In 2018, the lovebirds took their Halloween costumes to the next level by dressing up as characters from The Royal Tenenbaums

Instagram
Blissful

It doesn't matter what these two do, as long as they're together they are having a good time.

Instagram
Ice Cream Cuddles

"If you were ice cream, you would be my favorite flavor," Gellar captioned this sweet snap in 2018.

Instagram
Wine Not?

"It's the freakin weekend, baby I'm about to have me some fun," Gellar wrote on this cheeky post in March of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Booth Fun

In December 2017, the cute couple had some fun at an engagement party thanks to photo booth props.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Gellar channeled her inner Molly Ringwald with her Andie costume from Pretty in Pink in 2017 while her husband nailed it as Duckie (played by Jon Cryer) from the film.

Instagram
Sparks Will Fly

"The only time I don't mind giving up #independence lol," Gellar joked to her followers on the 4th of July in 2017.

Instagram
Ready, Set, Smile

The couple that snaps selfies together, stays together! 

Instagram
Birthday Lovin'

Gellar's birthday message in 2017 to her bestie and husband was just the cutest. "Happy birthday @realfreddieprinze 'the happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.'"

Instagram
Hearts Full

In January 2017, the pair celebrated National Spouse Day by taking this pic and it's too cute.

Instagram
Red Hot

"Someone let me know who that red head was seen trick or treating with @realfreddieprinze ..." Gellar joked on Instagram while celebrating Halloween in 2016.

Instagram
Beachin'

The Scooby-Doo stars soaked up the last bits of summer together in 2016 and clearly they enjoyed every minute together. 

Instagram
Proud as Can Be

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum couldn't help but gush about her husband after his cookbook came out.

Instagram
Movie Night

"Finally out like the adults we are...to see #fantasticalbeastsandwheretofindthem," Gellar revealed while out on a date night in November 2016.

Instagram
Fight Club

In October 2015, the duo posed with wrestling belts and tried to out muscle each other.

Instagram
Friends Forever

The bond between Gellar, Prinze and Selma Blair has lasted for three decades and we can't wait to see what they do during the next three.

Twitter
Cookin' Up Love

The Back to the Kitchen author and his wife are often found in the kitchen whipping up delicious meals for their family. 

Instagram
Baby on Board

In this adorable throwback, Gellar revealed that the couple took this photo in Hawaii after they learned they were expecting their daughter Charlotte!

Instagram
Dirty 30

These two have had a lot of fun in their relationship, and the Foodstirs creator's Dirty 30 was no exception. 

Instagram
Gobble, Gobble, Gobble

This throwback snap is from when the happy couple had their first Thanksgiving together and it's a total blast from the past.

Instagram
Beach Babies

The I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars look like babies in this photo from a vacation way back before they had kids together.

Instagram
Sunsets Forever

We just love these two.

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

If you've ever wanted to know what Prinze and Gellar looked like when celebrating their first holiday together, then look no further!

Instagram
Drunk in Love

How happy do these two lovebirds look in this sweet photo from their honeymoon back in 2002?!

Instagram
Just Married

Clearly this pair was a match made in smiley heaven.

Instagram
Look of Love

"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you," Gellar shared on one of her past wedding anniversaries. "I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me."

