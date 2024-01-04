Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids Are All Grown Up in Family Vacation Photos

Watch : Sarah Michelle Gellar Compares Slaying Vampires to Raising Kids

We know what Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. did over the holidays.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star shared photos from their family's most recent tropical vacation, which included new snaps of their kids, Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11.

"Vacation dump #2," the 46-year-old captioned the Jan. 3 post. "Family and friends."

Among the carousel of photos was a sweet selfie with her husband of 21 years as well as family pics with Freddie, Charlotte and Rocky.

The Scooby-Doo costars have often shared insight into keeping their family life out of the spotlight. For them, this includes choosing to conceal their kids' faces with emojis—Sarah used heart emojis for their vacation pics—when they post photos with Charlotte or Rocky on social media. And that also means they don't want their kids to follow in their child star footsteps—even if Charlotte has already expressed her interest.

"Well, we have rules in place," Sarah revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in January 2023. "She can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school. She says to me, ‘That's unfair. You were a child actor.' Yes, I was. But I was not the child of two famous parents."