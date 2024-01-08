Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and More Best Dressed Stars at the Golden Globes 2024

Lights, camera...fashion.
With the 2024 Golden Globes kicking off awards season on Jan. 7, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars made sure to put on a show with their attire.
In fact, nominees, presenters and other celebrity attendees arrived to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in glitzy and glamorous looks that were worthy of their own award. And considering the golden statues haven't been handed out just yet, it's clear stars wanted to make a statement before the show.
(See every celeb arrival here.)
All in all, they brought the drama to the red carpet with their style choices.
Case in point? Rosamund Pike made a bold statement in a black lace Dior dress that featured sexy see-through material and floral-embroidered appliqués. She upped the ante with a matching fascinator veil.
Selena Gomez also rivaled the red carpet in a sexy crimson-colored cutout dress from Armani Privé that included three slits at the corset bodice and black rose embellishments.
Celebrities weren't afraid to play with color, as there were also a few pretty in pink moments that made audiences swoon.
Hailee Steinfeld wowed in a blush-colored Prada look that resembled something Audrey Hepburn would've worn in Breakfast at Tiffany's, while Margot Robbie went full Barbie mode with her bright pink sequins dress from Armani Privé. She accessorized with a voluminous tulle boa.
Plus, Taylor Swift made everyone green with envy in a dazzling emerald dress from Gucci.
But don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to see which A-listers brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.