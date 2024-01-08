Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and More Best Dressed Stars at the Golden Globes 2024

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Lights, camera...fashion.

With the 2024 Golden Globes kicking off awards season on Jan. 7, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars made sure to put on a show with their attire.

In fact, nominees, presenters and other celebrity attendees arrived to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in glitzy and glamorous looks that were worthy of their own award. And considering the golden statues haven't been handed out just yet, it's clear stars wanted to make a statement before the show.

(See every celeb arrival here.)

All in all, they brought the drama to the red carpet with their style choices.

Case in point? Rosamund Pike made a bold statement in a black lace Dior dress that featured sexy see-through material and floral-embroidered appliqués. She upped the ante with a matching fascinator veil.

Selena Gomez also rivaled the red carpet in a sexy crimson-colored cutout dress from Armani Privé that included three slits at the corset bodice and black rose embellishments.