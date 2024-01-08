Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and More Best Dressed Stars at the Golden Globes 2024

There wasn't a shortage of fierce and fashionable looks at the 2024 Golden Globes, where a sea of sparkly outfits and sexy cutout dresses ruled the red carpet on Jan 7.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 08, 2024 1:04 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwards 2024Golden GlobesBest DressedCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Lights, camera...fashion.

With the 2024 Golden Globes kicking off awards season on Jan. 7, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars made sure to put on a show with their attire.

In fact, nominees, presenters and other celebrity attendees arrived to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in glitzy and glamorous looks that were worthy of their own award. And considering the golden statues haven't been handed out just yet, it's clear stars wanted to make a statement before the show.

(See every celeb arrival here.)

All in all, they brought the drama to the red carpet with their style choices.

Case in point? Rosamund Pike made a bold statement in a black lace Dior dress that featured sexy see-through material and floral-embroidered appliqués. She upped the ante with a matching fascinator veil. 

Selena Gomez also rivaled the red carpet in a sexy crimson-colored cutout dress from Armani Privé that included three slits at the corset bodice and black rose embellishments.

photos
Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

Celebrities weren't afraid to play with color, as there were also a few pretty in pink moments that made audiences swoon.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Hailee Steinfeld wowed in a blush-colored Prada look that resembled something Audrey Hepburn would've worn in Breakfast at Tiffany's, while Margot Robbie went full Barbie mode with her bright pink sequins dress from Armani Privé. She accessorized with a voluminous tulle boa.

Plus, Taylor Swift made everyone green with envy in a dazzling emerald dress from Gucci.

But don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to see which A-listers brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Danielle Brooks

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

In Christian Dior.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In Armani Privé.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle James

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Hailee Steinfeld

In Prada and Boucheron jewelry.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Natalie Portman

In Christian Dior.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren

In  Dolce & Gabbana.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

In custom Armani Privé.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dylan Mulvaney

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Christian Dior Couture.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Skai Jackson

In Jenny Packham.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai Jenkins

In Carolina Herrera.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.