You Missed This Mamma Mia Reunion & More Casts at the Golden Globes

Here we go again!

Mamma Mia!'s Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried were among the beloved costars who had an epic reunion at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7.

But they weren't only ones revealing in a fantastic time. Just ask the stars of Barbie. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, director Greta Gerwig and more from the record-breaking film brought their fantastic energy to the Beverly Hilton—and with good reason, of course: The summer blockbuster earned the most nominations this year, nabbing nine nods including Best Picture - Musical/Comedy and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

And they aren't the only cast fans were eager to see come together again, as Succession stars reassembled for another notable appearance, with Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and J. Smith Cameron sitting front and center for the big night.

But that's not all, as Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon proved they would always be there for each other, as the Friends (and The Morning Show) costars were seen smiling from ear to ear while sitting together.