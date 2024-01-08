You Missed This Mamma Mia Reunion & More Casts at the Golden Globes

Almost every star spanning from the casts of Barbie to Mamma Mia! and Friends reunited in notable fashion for the 2024 Golden Globes.

Here we go again!

Mamma Mia!'s Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried were among the beloved costars who had an epic reunion at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7.

But they weren't only ones revealing in a fantastic time. Just ask the stars of BarbieMargot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, director Greta Gerwig and more from the record-breaking film brought their fantastic energy to the Beverly Hilton—and with good reason, of course: The summer blockbuster earned the most nominations this year, nabbing nine nods including Best Picture - Musical/Comedy and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

And they aren't the only cast fans were eager to see come together again, as Succession stars reassembled for another notable appearance, with Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and J. Smith Cameron sitting front and center for the big night.

But that's not all, as Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon proved they would always be there for each other, as the Friends (and The Morning Show) costars were seen smiling from ear to ear while sitting together.

photos
2004 Golden Globes Red Carpet Throwback 

And there's plenty more where that came from. Keep reading for a look at the best cast reunions at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Julia Garner, Jason Bateman, Ozark

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Suits

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Friends, The Morning Show

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

 Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Mamma Mia

Todd Williamson/CBS

Jennifer Lawrence, Lenny Kravitz, Hunger Games

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Alberto Rodriguez/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Abbott Elementary

