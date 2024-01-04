Kaitlyn Bristowe "Disappointed" in Ex Jason Tartick for "Leaning Into the Victim Mentality" After Breakup

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe Calls Out “NASTY” Haters Amid Rumors

Kaitlyn Bristowe has a candid shoutout for her ex.

The Bachelorette alum shared her frustration over how she feels former fiancé Jason Tartick has publicly responded since their breakup last year.

"It's really disappointing to me the way that Jason is kind of leaning into the victim mentality," the 38-year-old said on the Jan. 4 episode of her Off The Vine podcast. "I don't want to dismiss that he's hurting. I don't want to dismiss that his feelings are valid."

Kaitlyn—who split from the former banker in August after four years together —went on to explain that while she and Jason have worked to forge a new dynamic since calling off their engagement, it has recently taken a "confusing" turn for her after he appeared to lean into rumors that she cheated.

"The word disappointed keeps coming up," she continued. "I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative to garner sympathy for themselves."