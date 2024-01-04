Kaitlyn Bristowe "Disappointed" in Ex Jason Tartick for "Leaning Into the Victim Mentality" After Breakup

Kaitlyn Bristowe has a candid shoutout for her ex.
The Bachelorette alum shared her frustration over how she feels former fiancé Jason Tartick has publicly responded since their breakup last year.
"It's really disappointing to me the way that Jason is kind of leaning into the victim mentality," the 38-year-old said on the Jan. 4 episode of her Off The Vine podcast. "I don't want to dismiss that he's hurting. I don't want to dismiss that his feelings are valid."
Kaitlyn—who split from the former banker in August after four years together —went on to explain that while she and Jason have worked to forge a new dynamic since calling off their engagement, it has recently taken a "confusing" turn for her after he appeared to lean into rumors that she cheated.
"The word disappointed keeps coming up," she continued. "I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative to garner sympathy for themselves."
The podcast host also gave insight into the former couple's dynamic behind closed doors.
"I personally thought Jason and I were in such a good space," she expressed, after disclosing she had her ex over to her home recently. "I have found myself to be like, ‘I want to invite him in,' ‘I want to show him the new house.'"
In fact, Kaitlyn recalled having the "best time" with Jason at Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima's wedding in November—an occasion the Trading Secrets podcast host previously described as "cordial," and "respectful."
The Off The Vine podcast comments, however, come just days after Kaitlyn set the record straight over suggestions she had been unfaithful to her former fiancé after she was spotted ringing in 2024 with fellow Bachelor Nation star Zac Clark.
"There was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor," Kaitlyn commented a Bachelor Nation fan Instagram's Jan. 1 post about the rumors. "Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest."
Meanwhile, Jason did not address the rumors forthright, but he did share a cryptic Instagram selfie the same day, captioning it, "Happy New Year," with a red heart emoji.
And the 45-year-old's Trading Secrets co-host David Arduin further fueled speculation under the post. "Let's just pretend 2024 starts tomorrow," he wrote. "Kid deserves a true FRESH start to the year."
And Jason couldn't have agreed more, responding, "I support this ha."
While the status of Kaitlyn and Jason's friendship seems up in the air as of late, read on for a more definitive guide to Bachelor Nation pairs.
E! News reached out to reps for Jason Tartick for comment, but hasn't heard back.