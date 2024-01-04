Mary Kay Letourneau's Ex-Husband Vili Fualaau Slams "Ripoff" May December Film

Watch : Mary Kay Letourneau Dies of Cancer at 58

Vili Fualaau is calling out filmmakers of May December.

The ex-husband of late convicted sex offender Mary Kay Letourneau is sharing his thoughts about the film, which was inspired by the former couple's real-life, controversial romance. According to Fualaau, no one working on the film ever reached out to him for consulting purposes.

"If they had reached out to me, we could have worked together on a masterpiece," the 40-year-old told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Jan. 4. "Instead, they chose to do a ripoff of my original story."

Fualaau continued, "I'm offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me—who lived through a real story and is still living it."

In May December, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton play a married couple, Gracie and Joe, whose relationship made tabloid headlines because it began when she was 36 and he was 13. Natalie Portman portrays an actress, Elizabeth, who is preparing to play Moore's character in a movie. She visits the pair to research her role.

E! News has reached out to reps for Melton, the film's director Todd Haynes and studio Netflix for comment on Fualaau's remarks and has not heard back.