This Sweet Moment Between Princess Charlotte and Cousin Mia Tindall Takes the Crown

While the royal family attended the Christmas morning service in Sandringham, Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte had a precious exchange with her cousin Mia Tindall.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 04, 2024 4:01 PMTags
Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsZara PhillipsCelebritiesPrincess Charlotte
Bow down to this adorable cousin bond.

While attending the Christmas morning service in Sandringham, Princess Charlotte, 8, had precious interaction with her cousin Mia Tindall, 9, that is now going viral. 

As King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the rest of the royal family walked to the church, they were greeted by several well-wishers—some of whom brought flowers or other small gifts. As seen in a video posted to TikTok on Dec. 26, one fan seemed to offer a bouquet to Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, who then appeared to tell Mia she could take them instead (watch the clip here).

Naturally, the internet couldn't get enough of the sweet exchange.

"No but Charlotte and Mia are so cute," one commenter wrote, "the way she said you can get it Mia was so happy!! I love this." Added another, "Aw Charlotte so kind [to] let Mia have some flowers."

This wasn't the only instance from the Christmas Day outing to warm fans' hearts. The clip also showed Charlotte's older brother Prince George, 10, showing a teddy bear he received to their 5-year-old brother Prince Louis, who could be spotted adorably waving to the crowd.

photos
Royal Family at King Charles III's Coronation Concert

In addition to the Prince and Princess of Wales and their trio, Mia's parents Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall were in attendance alongside their 5-year-old daughter Lena Tindall—with their youngest Lucas Tindall, only 2, appearing to stay home—as was the equestrian's mom Princess AnnePrincess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank as well as Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also among the family members to go to the service.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

To see photos of the royals on the day, keep reading.

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton

Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III & Queen Camilla

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Louis & Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Charlotte & Mia Tindall

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis & Mia Tindall

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Charlotte & Prince George

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Louis & Prince George

Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William & Prince Louis

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis

