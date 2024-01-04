This Sweet Moment Between Princess Charlotte and Cousin Mia Tindall Takes the Crown

Watch : Princess Charlotte Is Looking All Grown Up in RARE New Pic!

Bow down to this adorable cousin bond.

While attending the Christmas morning service in Sandringham, Princess Charlotte, 8, had precious interaction with her cousin Mia Tindall, 9, that is now going viral.

As King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the rest of the royal family walked to the church, they were greeted by several well-wishers—some of whom brought flowers or other small gifts. As seen in a video posted to TikTok on Dec. 26, one fan seemed to offer a bouquet to Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, who then appeared to tell Mia she could take them instead (watch the clip here).

Naturally, the internet couldn't get enough of the sweet exchange.

"No but Charlotte and Mia are so cute," one commenter wrote, "the way she said you can get it Mia was so happy!! I love this." Added another, "Aw Charlotte so kind [to] let Mia have some flowers."

This wasn't the only instance from the Christmas Day outing to warm fans' hearts. The clip also showed Charlotte's older brother Prince George, 10, showing a teddy bear he received to their 5-year-old brother Prince Louis, who could be spotted adorably waving to the crowd.