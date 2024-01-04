Nordstrom Quietly Put Tons of SKIMS Styles on Sale Up to 50% Off— Here's What I’m Shopping

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If I could snap my fingers and have a higher shopping budget, I would have every single piece from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS in my wardrobe. Every time I shop SKIMS, I fall more in love with the brand. The fabrics are next-level with unparalleled softness, support, and stretch. Here's tip from an E! Shopping Editor: there are so many SKIMS deals at Nordstrom— especially during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale, which has been extended, so you have more time to shop!

Trust me when I say you need the SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit in every single color, especially since it's 50% off in many hues. You know that viral SKIMS slipdress that is always selling out? Well, it's in stock and on sale at Nordstrom right now for half price. If you went in on the Christmas cookies and you're struggling to zip up your jeans, I recommend the SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs and the SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Thong, which sculpt without irritating me. And, yes, they're 50% off right now too.

If you want to elevate your wardrobe and save some money, here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved SKIMS deals available at Nordstrom.