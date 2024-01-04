Nordstrom Quietly Put Tons of SKIMS Styles on Sale Up to 50% Off— Here's What I’m Shopping

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If I could snap my fingers and have a higher shopping budget, I would have every single piece from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS in my wardrobe. Every time I shop SKIMS, I fall more in love with the brand. The fabrics are next-level with unparalleled softness, support, and stretch. Here's tip from an E! Shopping Editor: there are so many SKIMS deals at Nordstrom— especially during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale, which has been extended, so you have more time to shop!
Trust me when I say you need the SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit in every single color, especially since it's 50% off in many hues. You know that viral SKIMS slipdress that is always selling out? Well, it's in stock and on sale at Nordstrom right now for half price. If you went in on the Christmas cookies and you're struggling to zip up your jeans, I recommend the SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs and the SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Thong, which sculpt without irritating me. And, yes, they're 50% off right now too.
If you want to elevate your wardrobe and save some money, here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved SKIMS deals available at Nordstrom.
SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
You need one of these bodysuits in each color. They sculpt, hold you in, and lift you up in all the right places. Wear it as your top or layer it under your go-to blazers and sweaters. The material is so incredibly soft that you'll never want to wear your old bodysuits ever again.
SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs
These are a must-have for me after eating lots of food during the holidays. They're great under a dress at a wedding too. They slim and contour without making me feel squeezed in. Warning: they look tiny when you open the package, but they STRETCH. You won't be disappointed.
SKIMS Discounts SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Thong
If you want the sculpting effect of the SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs, but you prefer a thong, this is an amazing style from SKIMS. Yes, they look teeny when they first arrive in the mail, but they stretch SOOO much when you put them on.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress
The SKIMS slipdress is almost always sold out. It is such a viral style and this 50% discount is too good to pass up.
SKIMS Disco Pants
Give your basic pants a break and get your shine on with the SKIMS Disco Pants. They're special, stretchy, and available in several colors.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette
SKIMS came through with bralettes that are comfortable and supportive. I have this style in tons of colors, ranging from bold to neutral.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
The Fits Everybody fabric is the smoothest SKIMS fabric. It takes this bodysuit to the next level. It is smoothing, comfortable, and everything you need!
SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Bodysuit
I just cannot get enough of the Fits Everybody Fabric. It really is so luxuriously soft. These bodysuits are a wardrobe staple, no question.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Bodysuit
This bodysuit is giving balletcore, right? It's sophisticated minimalism in the front and a great, low back.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress
You'll feel like you're wearing cozy PJs while you look incredibly chic in this heavenly, stretchy dress, which comes in a ton of colors.
SKIMS Unisex Fleece Sleep Set
Flannel is a winter must-have for sure. They're classic and comfortable. Nordstrom has 2 colorways.
SKIMS Notch Collar Cotton Sleep Shirtdress
Yes, this is a sleep shirt, but I love this look so much that I would rock it outside of the house with pants or shorts. It's a classic style with incredibly soft fabric.
SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
This is a true essential. It is effortlessly chic, endlessly comfortable, and extremely flattering. Plus, that high neckline is great for the office.
SKIMS Essential Long Sleeve Crewneck Bodysuit
Stock up on SKIMS bodysuits while the prices are this good. You will wear this all the time, trust me. It's just as versatile as it is comfortable.
SKIMS Foldover Pants
You will want to live in this style. It doesn't get more comfy than these soft, foldover pants.
When is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale starts on December 23, 2023 with major deals through January 8, 2024.
Is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale happening in stores?
You can shop the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale online and in stores. You can also choose the buy online, pick up in store option if you don't feel like waiting for shipping.
How often is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
As the same suggests, the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale happens twice a year, usually in December and May.
What brands are on sale during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
There are lots of brands on sale, but some of the most popular brands include SKIMS, UGG, Free People, Kate Spade, and Peter Thomas Roth.
How much is Nordstrom shipping?
Nordstrom always has free standard shipping and free returns. If you need your order faster, there are expedited shipping options. You can also order online and pick up your order at your local store.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at great prices from Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
