Travis Barker and Alabama Barker Get “Tatted Together” During Father-Daughter Night

Travis Barker and daughter Alabama Barker found the perfect way to spend time together and in true rocker fashion, got some sweet tattoos.

By Brahmjot Kaur Jan 04, 2024 3:17 PMTags
FamilyMusicTravis BarkerParenthoodCeleb KidsKidsTattoosCelebrities
Watch: Travis Barker & Alabama Barker Are TWINNING in New Pics

It's a family affair at the tattoo shop.

And a perfect way for Travis Barker and his daughter Alabama Barker to spend time together. The 18-year-old shared a photo of the Blink-182 drummer throwing a peace sign at the camera as he got inked on her Instagram Story Jan. 3, writing alongside the snap, "Tatted together."

Alabama, whom Travis shares with ex Shanna Moakler, showed off her own tattoo in a follow-up Story, which featured the Stevie Wonder lyric "Isn't she lovely" on her hand.

"Fun fact," she explained, "I was rocked as a baby to that song almost every night."

Alabama also debuted two small stars she got on the back of her hand a few posts later.

And in true father-daughter fashion, the father of four—he also coparents son Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with Shanna, and shares baby boy Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian—also got some new ink on his hands. Well, sort of.

photos
Hollywood Fathers & Their Adorable Daughters

For years, Travis has had each letter of "Self Made" etched into his knuckles. And for his recent trip to a tattoo artist, he chose to retouch the ink for the first time since being injured in a deadly plane crash in 2008.

Alabama Barker/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Natalia Grace Case: DNA Test Reveals Ukrainian Orphan's Real Age

2

Love Is Blind’s Renee Sues Netflix Over “Red Flag” Fiancé

3

Gerry and Theresa Aren't the Only Bachelor Nation Newlyweds

"Just started touching up my knuckles 15 yrs after my accident," he wrote on his Instagram Story, alongside his newly refreshed knuckle tattoos. "Thank you @chueyquintanar."

Alabama Barker/Instagram

But getting the tattoo with Alabama was the perfect time to revisit the old piece, as he revealed to Men's Health in 2021 that being around his kids was the only way he could sleep for months due to severe PTSD following the accident. 

And Travis, whose family had helped him through his most traumatic experiences, has made sure to show up in all the small things—and the big ones.

Travis Barker/Instagram

In fact, he shared a heartwarming tribute to Alabama on Dec. 24 for her 18th birthday, writing, "I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world." 

And just a day later? He gifted her and Landon matching Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons.

Keep reading to learn more about Travis and his blended family.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Natalia Grace Case: DNA Test Reveals Ukrainian Orphan's Real Age

2

Love Is Blind’s Renee Sues Netflix Over “Red Flag” Fiancé

3

Gerry and Theresa Aren't the Only Bachelor Nation Newlyweds

4

Fans Think Taylor Swift’s '09 Interview Shows Travis Kelce Is End Game

5

Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Husband? Get to Know Ryan Anderson