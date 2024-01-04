Travis Barker and Alabama Barker Get “Tatted Together” During Father-Daughter Night

Watch : Travis Barker & Alabama Barker Are TWINNING in New Pics

It's a family affair at the tattoo shop.

And a perfect way for Travis Barker and his daughter Alabama Barker to spend time together. The 18-year-old shared a photo of the Blink-182 drummer throwing a peace sign at the camera as he got inked on her Instagram Story Jan. 3, writing alongside the snap, "Tatted together."

Alabama, whom Travis shares with ex Shanna Moakler, showed off her own tattoo in a follow-up Story, which featured the Stevie Wonder lyric "Isn't she lovely" on her hand.

"Fun fact," she explained, "I was rocked as a baby to that song almost every night."

Alabama also debuted two small stars she got on the back of her hand a few posts later.

And in true father-daughter fashion, the father of four—he also coparents son Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with Shanna, and shares baby boy Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian—also got some new ink on his hands. Well, sort of.