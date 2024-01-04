Travis Barker and Alabama Barker Get “Tatted Together” During Father-Daughter Night

It's a family affair at the tattoo shop.
And a perfect way for Travis Barker and his daughter Alabama Barker to spend time together. The 18-year-old shared a photo of the Blink-182 drummer throwing a peace sign at the camera as he got inked on her Instagram Story Jan. 3, writing alongside the snap, "Tatted together."
Alabama, whom Travis shares with ex Shanna Moakler, showed off her own tattoo in a follow-up Story, which featured the Stevie Wonder lyric "Isn't she lovely" on her hand.
"Fun fact," she explained, "I was rocked as a baby to that song almost every night."
Alabama also debuted two small stars she got on the back of her hand a few posts later.
And in true father-daughter fashion, the father of four—he also coparents son Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with Shanna, and shares baby boy Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian—also got some new ink on his hands. Well, sort of.
For years, Travis has had each letter of "Self Made" etched into his knuckles. And for his recent trip to a tattoo artist, he chose to retouch the ink for the first time since being injured in a deadly plane crash in 2008.
"Just started touching up my knuckles 15 yrs after my accident," he wrote on his Instagram Story, alongside his newly refreshed knuckle tattoos. "Thank you @chueyquintanar."
But getting the tattoo with Alabama was the perfect time to revisit the old piece, as he revealed to Men's Health in 2021 that being around his kids was the only way he could sleep for months due to severe PTSD following the accident.
And Travis, whose family had helped him through his most traumatic experiences, has made sure to show up in all the small things—and the big ones.
In fact, he shared a heartwarming tribute to Alabama on Dec. 24 for her 18th birthday, writing, "I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world."
And just a day later? He gifted her and Landon matching Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons.
