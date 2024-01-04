24 Hour Flash Deal— Get a $167 Amazon Fire Tablet Bundle for Just $79

If you'd like additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from satisfied shoppers.

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Reviews

"I Love Everything About This Tablet. I love the battery life on this tablet. Once charged, it will last a couple days even longer when not in use. The beautiful 10 inch HD screen is great for watching movies, videos and even reading your favorite books. The picture is clear and crisp. There's just so much entertainment packed into this tablet. Plus you can access Alexa, hands free! Lots of apps to download, so there's something for everyone in the family. I love the split screen feature, so I can multitask. Set up was quick and easy," a shopper wrote.

Another reviewed, "I've never used an Amazon tablet before so I have nothing to compare it to with any of the other versions. What I can tell you is this device is very comparable to an iPad but the cost is so much lower. This has excellent screen quality and its very easy to use. The battery quality seems excellent and you can easily access all your apps. Apps open quickly with no waiting!"

A shopper raved, "This is an electronic I didn't know I needed. Set up is easy, it just walks you through it. You basically just put in your Amazon password and it unlocks my whole library of audiobooks, music, etc. Alexa is an added bonus. I set it up to know my voice and asking questions and getting answers/information is easy. The screen has a full HD display and is crystal clear when watching videos. The sound is amazing. I love how you can add all your apps on to this tablet. I personally have my security for my home set up, but you can also have other smart devices added as well. This tablet seems to do it all. Videos, games, checking email, searching the internet, taking pictures, and can even make video calls. I love listening to my audiobooks while cooking or watching videos on this tablet."

