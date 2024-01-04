Natalia Grace Case: DNA Test Reveals Ukrainian Orphan's Real Age

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Natalia Grace is feeling vindicated.

In the newly released ID docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, the Ukrainian orphan—who was adopted by Michael and Kristine Barnett in 2010—detailed her experience with the Barnetts and the subsequent aftermath of her adoption.

Though the former couple alleged that Natalia—who has spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare genetic disorder—was not a young girl at the time of her adoption, but rather an adult with dangerous tendencies, Natalia has long maintained that she was truly a child when she began living with the Barnetts.

And in the premiere episode of the docuseries, a DNA test conducted by a medical lab concluded Natalia was around 22 years old as of August 2023, indicating that she would've been approximately 9 years old when she moved in with her adoptive parents.

"This one little piece of paper throws every single lie that the Barnetts has said right into the trash with a match," Natalia said in the first episode of the multi-part series. "This is so big. Because literally, this has been 13 years of just two people lying their butts off. They ruined a kid's life. They painted [me] as some big monster."