Love Is Blind’s Renee Sues Netflix Over “Walking Red Flag” Fiancé Carter

Watch : How Love Is Blind Star Amber Pike Is SHADING the Show

Renee Poche wants to open eyes to what went on behind the scenes on Love Is Blind.

The season five contestant is suing Netflix and Delirium TV over her filming experience, saying she felt like a prisoner and alleges she was set up with a "walking red flag," according to her lawsuit obtained by Entertainment Tonight and People Jan. 3.

Poche said she got engaged to Carter Wall on the show, but most of their storyline and even their wedding was cut from the final episodes, which premiered in September 2023.

"Little did Poche know that she would be matched with a walking red flag: an individual named Carter Wall," per the court document, which alleged Wall was "unemployed with a negative balance in his bank account, homeless, violent, estranged from his family, and actively addicted to drugs and alcohol" at the time.

"Wall's erratic and alarming behavior and emotional instability became glaringly obvious to Poche and the production staff," the suit continued. "Poche became utterly terrified to be around him and made her misgivings clear to production."