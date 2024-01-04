Love Is Blind’s Renee Sues Netflix Over “Walking Red Flag” Fiancé Carter

Renee Poche wants to open eyes to what went on behind the scenes on Love Is Blind.
The season five contestant is suing Netflix and Delirium TV over her filming experience, saying she felt like a prisoner and alleges she was set up with a "walking red flag," according to her lawsuit obtained by Entertainment Tonight and People Jan. 3.
Poche said she got engaged to Carter Wall on the show, but most of their storyline and even their wedding was cut from the final episodes, which premiered in September 2023.
"Little did Poche know that she would be matched with a walking red flag: an individual named Carter Wall," per the court document, which alleged Wall was "unemployed with a negative balance in his bank account, homeless, violent, estranged from his family, and actively addicted to drugs and alcohol" at the time.
"Wall's erratic and alarming behavior and emotional instability became glaringly obvious to Poche and the production staff," the suit continued. "Poche became utterly terrified to be around him and made her misgivings clear to production."
The veterinarian alleged that the show's production team had "concerns" about her fiancé, "warning Poche to ensure he did not have access to firearms or other weapons."
Poche also said the production company told her she would face legal action if she were to leave Love Is Blind or discontinue the engagement. "In this climate of fear and unease," her lawsuit read, "Poche began to spiral physically, mentally, and emotionally."
It wasn't the only reason she felt distressed during the Love Is Blind filming process, according to her lawsuit.
"When not filming, Poche was locked in her hotel room, unable to leave without a 'cast wrangler' accompanying her," the court documents alleged. "She was expressly forbidden from interacting not only with other participants but also with random hotel guests and staff. In some ways, and this is a sentiment shared by many participants, Poche felt like a prisoner."
Per her lawsuit, Netflix and production company Delirium TV accused Poche of violating her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by speaking publicly about her experience and are seeking $4 million from her. She responded saying the NDA is "illegal and unenforceable" and noted that she moved forward with litigation to free herself from "all forms of liability."
"My experience on Love is Blind was traumatic," Poche shared in a statement, via People. "I felt like a prisoner and had no support when I let Delirium know that I didn't feel safe. I tried to deal with these emotions over time and eventually felt like I needed to share what had happened. I felt it was only right to let others know the truth of what all of the castmates had to endure."
E! News has reached out to Wall, as well as defendants Delirium TV and Netflix, for comment but hasn't heard back.
However, creator Chris Coelen said last year that contestants are not required to stay on Love Is Blind.
"If you stay, that is your decision," Coelen told People in October regarding a different lawsuit. "The participants are not under our control. They are living their lives. We come in, we film them for a period of time, we leave. They can leave—as many, many, many people have before—anytime they want."
Poche previously shared details of her time on the show, explaining last year that she and Wall made it to the altar but did not get married.
"Once we got back to Houston and back to the real world, I started noticing things that I kind of ignored or blew off that were red flags I should have picked up on," she told Pop Sugar in October. "And eventually I did say 'no' at the altar."
The reality star later shared behind-the-scenes photos of herself trying on wedding dresses during the filming process. "Wish everyone could have seen this wild journey," she wrote on Instagram Oct. 13. "Regardless of the up and downs I had a blast filming with my girls!!"