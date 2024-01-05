Cosabella, Lounge & More Lingerie Deals Sure to Get Your Heart Racing for Valentine’s Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bestie, we need to talk. We may be only five days into the new year, but time is just flying by at the speed of light. From shopping incredible end-of-season sales o top-rated brands like ASOS, SKIMS & Hoka to working on our New Year's resolutions like cleaning your home, entering your gym rat era & getting organized, there's so much to do and think about. As our teachers used to say, deadlines are always closer than they appear, and the same rings true for our 2024 social calendar: specifically, Valentine's Day.
If your V-Day plans involve lingerie that's sure to make jaws drop, heads turn, and hearts race, you're in the right place at the right time. With all the major sales currently happening at top brands like Cosabella, Lounge Underwear, SKIMS, Victoria's Secret & more, there's no better time than now to score the best deals & steals on must-have lingerie for Valentine's Day. Plus, by ordering now, you can avoid the stress of last-minute shopping and uncertain shipping times. From dainty floral bras & soft, feminine bustiers to daring babydoll slips & bold, sexy garter belts, we've rounded up the best lingerie deals that are sure to set the mood (whatever you're feeling) this February. If you prefer something cute & comfy like cheeky briefs or a silky robe, we've got you covered there, too.
Trust us, these can't-miss lingerie deals will have both you and your wallet saying, "Be my valentine."
Valentine's Day Bras & Bustiers On Sale
Jhansi Bustier
Crafted with Italian lace, the Jhansi Bustier can be worn with or without the adjustable straps and is designed with a longline-style lace band with side boning for added support. It's made to keep you (& your girls) secure, with an underwire lining and light padding that provides smooth, full coverage.
Rosa Lace Underwire Bra
What better way to show your love this Valentine's Day than with this alluring, heart-adorned bra? The red lace, combined with the strappy sides and enamel accents, is sure to make jaws drop and hearts race, especially when paired with the matching thong panty & garter belt.
Peyton Intimates Bra - Cherry
Intimately pretty in pink, this floral bra is both dainty and sexy. The multi-colored embroidery detail is laid on top of sheer, stretchy mesh, and the delicate scalloped edges are simply the cherry on top.
Show Off Rooftop Garden Lace Unlined Bra
Available in five gorgeous colors, this whimsical bra is made to be seen. The swirling lace details add an elevated texture to the look, and the adjustable straps will ensure that you're always feeling (& looking) your best.
Charmed Balcony Bra
Make this Valentine's Day feel magical with the Charmed Balcony bra, made from geometric stretch lace adn featuring adjustable straps embossed with the classic Lounge logo. Complete the dainty look with the matching Charmed Thong that's currently on sale for $7.20 (compared to $18)!
Heart Bustier
Embrace your soft feminine side this Valentine's Day with this oh-so-pretty bustier. From the pink bows and ruffles to the sheer, heart-shaped cutouts, this underwire bustier is dreamy perfection. Did we mention the gorgeous strappy design on the back? All finished off with a tie-back detail that's enough to make our hearts flutter.
Valentine's Day Panties & Bottoms On Sale
The Game of Seduction Hipster Brazilian
All is fair in love & war, as they say, but the Hipster Brazilian may just give you an alluring advantage in the racy game of seduction. Made with a ruffled lace trim in the front and featuring soft straps with small rings for added intrigue, this sensual, elevated panty goes perfectly with the Simona Push-Up Bra (on sale for $31.60 from $79).
Mary Rose Garter Skirt
There's just something so captivating about wearing a garter skirt with your lingerie, especially if it all matches as a set. Case in point: This Mary Rose Garter Skirt that goes with this underwire bra & high-waist panty. We're obsessed with the floral print, lace trim, and of course, the crochet heart details adorning the skirt's center and garter straps.
Hanky Panky V-Day 3-Pack Original Rise Thongs
Treat yourself this V-Day with this Hanky Panky gift set, featuring three original-rise thongs made in stretchy lace and designed to feel amazing and look like nothing under clothing. The panties are currently 45% off their original price, and they come in one size that fits women's sizes 4-14, according to the brand.
Storm Intimates Thong & Garter Belt
Bring the heat with this thong & garter belt set from Lounge Underwear. Bold and sexy, the red thong is accompanied by garter-style leg straps designed with rose-gold metal rings and thick adjustable straps that feature the brand's signature logo. To really make heads turn and jaws hit the floor, pair this set with the Storm Intimates Bra.
Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief 5-Pack
Embrace your cheeky side this Valentine's Day with these buttery-soft SKIMS briefs. The limited-edition set includes five colors/prints perfect for celebrating the holiday of love & passion, and the smooth fabric seamlessly molds to your body to feel like second skin so you can move with confidence and comfort.
Valentine's Day Teddies, Slips, & Robes On Sale
Georgette Flounce Robe
This silky Victoria's Secret robe comes in seven different colors/prints that are all on sale for less than $40, and it's the perfect way to top off your intimate Valentine's Day look. Featuring a flouncy sleeves, a tie waist, and a relaxed fit that falls around the knee, this luxurious satin essential will stun in both morning and night.
AvidLove Lace Babydoll
This lace babydoll has 32,100+ five-star reviews on Amazon, is available in 46 different options, and has a wide sizing range from X-small to 5X-large. Not to mention, it's incredibly sexy, soft, and comfortable. Need we say more? (Actually, if you do want to learn more about this lingerie set, we loved it so much we wrote a full detailed highlight on it here.)
One Amazon shopper raved, "When i bought this is was nervous that it was going to be super cheap and not fit. I am 5'9, 147lbs and I got a size Medium. I am a 34 B cup and everything just fits amazing. I got this for my boyfriend's birthday weekend and he loves it as much as i do! Totally worth it, better than Victoria's Secret in my opinion and i shop there a ton! 10/10 i got it in purple and red/black"
SKIMS Stretch Lace Slipdress
Show off your curves in this stretchy, figure-enhancing SKIMS slipdress. Available in chic black and flirty pink, this mini slipdress features sheer floral lace, a square neckline, and adjustable straps for the perfect fit.
Wicked Unlined Sheer Dotted Mesh Lace Apron
Spice things up and take a walk on the wild side in this Wicked apron-style bra, available in seven stunning colors. The underwire bra is unlined but features an innovative sling to provide push-up support without padding, and it comes with a dainty matching panty. Plus, the decorative bow detail in the back provides the perfect finish.
La Perla Lace Trim Chemise
Pamper yourself with this luxurious La Perla chemise that's currently 66% off. The dress is detailed with delicate sheer lace and ruffle that's soft and feminine, while the deep V-neck adds just the right touch of sexiness to this enchanting look.
Looking to shop more intimates, loungewear, shapewear, and Insta-worthy fashion? Head on over to Nordstrom, where tons of SKIMS styles are currently on sale for up to 50% off!