The Ultimatum’s Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson Welcome First Baby

Diaper or bottle?

That may be the next ultimatum for Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson, who just welcomed their first baby on Dec. 29. The Ultimatum's season two stars shared the arrival of daughter Lailanni Brunson on Instagram Jan. 3, posting a sweet photo of their little one in a pink bow and swaddle.

"SOOOOOOO IN LOVE!" the pair wrote in a joint post. "This has been an amazing journey for us. Seeing our little one come into the world healthy was the perfect way to end 2023."

They added, "Can't wait to experience all of this next chapter."

The couple—who got engaged on the Netflix reality show—announced in September that they were expecting their first child.

"Next Chapter: Motherhood," Riah wrote on Instagram at the time. "These past 5 months have been so sweet and special. From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you."