The Ultimatum’s Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson Welcome First Baby

Diaper or bottle?
That may be the next ultimatum for Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson, who just welcomed their first baby on Dec. 29. The Ultimatum's season two stars shared the arrival of daughter Lailanni Brunson on Instagram Jan. 3, posting a sweet photo of their little one in a pink bow and swaddle.
"SOOOOOOO IN LOVE!" the pair wrote in a joint post. "This has been an amazing journey for us. Seeing our little one come into the world healthy was the perfect way to end 2023."
They added, "Can't wait to experience all of this next chapter."
The couple—who got engaged on the Netflix reality show—announced in September that they were expecting their first child.
"Next Chapter: Motherhood," Riah wrote on Instagram at the time. "These past 5 months have been so sweet and special. From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you."
Trey noted in his own post that they were "ready to welcome our baby into the world," gushing, "I fell in love with our little one as soon as I found out she was pregnant."
The following month, the duo celebrated their little one on the way with a Teddy-themed baby shower, opening gifts under a sign reading, "We can bearly wait."
Over the summer, Riah and Trey appeared on the Ultimatum reunion, where they revealed their plans to get married in spring 2025 with a destination wedding. She also expressed that the pair were feeling more ready to have children, following her past pregnancy loss that made her initially reluctant to have kids with the mechanical engineer.
"I think for me it was a defense mechanism," Riah explained. "Me and Trey—we were pregnant two years ago and I didn't have a heartbeat. And for me to protect myself, I always said I didn't wanna have kids, I don't wanna have kids, because I didn't wanna be pregnant and go to the doctor again [and] just, like, know that I didn't have a heartbeat. That was rough."
Now, as she said on Instagram, she loves being a mom and having her own "little mini me."