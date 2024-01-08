Selena Gomez's 2024 Golden Globes Look Shows Her Rare Beauty

Golden Globes nominee Selena Gomez dazzled as she arrived to the 2024 award show at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles Jan. 7. See the Only Murders in the Building star's red carpet look.

Selena Gomez didn't wear the same old dress to the 2024 Golden Globes.

After gracing last year's red carpet in a stunning black velvet gown from Valentino featuring purple statement sleeves, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer switched it up with a red asymmetrical dress with a black lining and cutout top. 

And Selena's heart clearly wanted diamonds, as she was blinged out in stacked bracelets and rings.

The 31-year-old completed her glamorous look with a high bun, pink eyeshadow and a swipe of a light nude lip.

This year's Golden Globes marks the second time Selena has been nominated for her work in Only Murders in the Building at the annual award show. The multi-hyphenate is once again up for the award for Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, this time facing off against The Great's Elle FanningAbbott Elementary's Quinta BrunsonThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel BrosnahanThe Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne

Although Selena lost out to Quinta at the 2023 ceremony, being nominated for a Golden Globe was a win itself. As the Wizards of Waverly Place alum founder previously pointed out, she manifested the nod more than a decade ago.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

"I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl," Selena said in footage from a 2011 interview, which she reshared on TikTok in 2022 when she received her first Globes nomination. "It would be nice."

Well, look at her now. 

To see Selena—as well as more celebs—walking the Golden Globes red carpet, keep reading.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

