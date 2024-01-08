Selena Gomez's 2024 Golden Globes Look Shows Her Rare Beauty

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Selena Gomez didn't wear the same old dress to the 2024 Golden Globes.

After gracing last year's red carpet in a stunning black velvet gown from Valentino featuring purple statement sleeves, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer switched it up with a red asymmetrical dress with a black lining and cutout top.

And Selena's heart clearly wanted diamonds, as she was blinged out in stacked bracelets and rings.

The 31-year-old completed her glamorous look with a high bun, pink eyeshadow and a swipe of a light nude lip.

This year's Golden Globes marks the second time Selena has been nominated for her work in Only Murders in the Building at the annual award show. The multi-hyphenate is once again up for the award for Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, this time facing off against The Great's Elle Fanning, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne.