The Real-Life Parent Trap: How 2 Daughters Got Their Divorced Parents Back Together

Happily ever after doesn't just happen in Disney movies.

At least, that seems to be the case for Julie Shore and Scott Gaede, whose love story is eerily similar to The Parent Trap. After all, the couple's daughters Rachel and Caroline played a part in their rekindled romance.

Julie and Scott—who initially split in 2014 after 17 years of marriage—tied the knot again on Dec. 28 at Memorial Hall in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"Successful parent trap," Rachel captioned her TikTok, alongside footage of her mom and dad's wedding day. "Our parents are officially REmarried and we are no longer children of divorce."

So, how did the lovebirds find their way back to each other? "It was forced proximity," Julie quipped during an interview with Today published Jan. 3, noting they reconnected in 2020 amid the COVID-19 lockdown. "Neither of us were looking forward to spending time together."