Host Pat McAfee Apologizes for Aaron Rodgers' “Serious" On-Air Accusation About Jimmy Kimmel

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers' Jeffrey Epstein Claim

Pat McAfee is clearing the air.

The sports analyst kicked off the Jan. 3 episode of his eponymous ESPN show by addressing comments made by Aaron Rodgers made the previous day insinuating Jimmy Kimmel was on an alleged "list" of Jeffrey Epstein's associates—prompting the late night host to threaten legal action while refuting the allegation.

"We obviously don't like the fact that we are associated with anything negative, ever," McAfee began on The Pat McAfee Show. "We like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one. But it's because we talk sh--t and try to make light of everything. Some things, obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when there are serious allegations. So we apologize for being a part of it."

The former NFL player went on to explain that he didn't think Rodgers had intended to cause real harm with his comments.