Host Pat McAfee Apologizes for Aaron Rodgers' “Serious" On-Air Accusation About Jimmy Kimmel

Pat McAfee is clearing the air.
The sports analyst kicked off the Jan. 3 episode of his eponymous ESPN show by addressing comments made by Aaron Rodgers made the previous day insinuating Jimmy Kimmel was on an alleged "list" of Jeffrey Epstein's associates—prompting the late night host to threaten legal action while refuting the allegation.
"We obviously don't like the fact that we are associated with anything negative, ever," McAfee began on The Pat McAfee Show. "We like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one. But it's because we talk sh--t and try to make light of everything. Some things, obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when there are serious allegations. So we apologize for being a part of it."
The former NFL player went on to explain that he didn't think Rodgers had intended to cause real harm with his comments.
"I could see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt especially with his position, but I think Aaron was just trying to talk sh--t" he added. "Now did it go too far? Jimmy Kimmel certainly said that was the case."
And McAfee added that he hopes the duo can settle their dispute without legal action. "Can't wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it," he continued. "Hopefully, those two will just be able to settle this, not court-wise. But be able to chit-chat and move along."
During the episode, Rodgers had discussed a list of people allegedly associated with Epstein, the financier who died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. (Court documents to be released as soon as Jan. 3 will make public the names of more than 150 people tied to a settled lawsuit involving Epstein, a spokesman for the federal court in New York said, per NBC News.)
Following Rodgers' Jan. 2 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host was quick to shut down the accusation that he knew Epstein.
"Dear Aasshole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein," the 56-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Jan. 2. "Nor will you find my name on any ‘list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality."
Kimmel—who called Rodgers a "tin foil hatter" over Epstein comments in a monologue last March—also noted the impact the comments has had to those close to him.
"Your reckless words put my family in danger," the dad of four added. "Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."
Aaron Rodgers has yet to respond publicly to Kimmel's comments. E! News has reached out to Rodgers' reps but has not heard back.
