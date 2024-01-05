Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Love Story Really Is the Sweetest Thing

Watch : Cameron Diaz Says Couples Should Have SEPARATE Bedrooms

Boys might laugh at girls when they're not funny, but Benji Madden has never had to fake it with Cameron Diaz.

"I'm a total goofball," Cameron told Cosmopolitan about her approach to dating in 2000, "and I think guys see how much of an idiot I can make of myself so they aren't worried about embarrassing themselves."

Naturally, there was something about the Charlie's Angels star besides her surely adorable idiocy that attracted the Good Charlotte rocker when he was invited to a dinner party Cameron hosted in 2014 with Benji's sister-in-law Nicole Richie and her husband, Joel Madden. And the feeling was mutual, because the couple hightailed it to the altar less than a year after that fateful gathering, tying the knot at home on Jan. 5, 2015.

When it came to meeting The One, "it was one of those things where everyone tells you, 'You just know when you know,'" Cameron, who shares 4-year-old daughter Raddix with Benji, recalled on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy in 2016. "I was like, 'What does that mean?'" But once she and the musician she affectionately referred to as "Benj" were finally in the same room together, she got it.

"You just know when you know," she reiterated. "Like, you're my husband."