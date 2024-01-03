Ciara Learns She’s Related to Derek Jeter

Ciara's next family reunion might be a home run.
That's because the "One, Two Step" singer recently discovered that she is related to retired MLB star Derek Jeter.
Ciara, who was featured on the Jan. 2 episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots, learned that she is distant cousins with the former Yankees shortstop.
"You are kidding me," the 38-year-old exclaimed. "Derek Jeter! That's crazy!"
The "How We Roll" singer shared the news on her Instagram with a clip from the episode.
"The moment I learned @DerekJeter was my cousin," she reflected in the Jan. 2 post. "Crazy! Thank you @drhenrylouisgates for such an incredible experience! This was a dream come true to learn about my family genealogy!"
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr.—who reviews celebrities' DNA results with them, helps them trace their bloodlines and analyzes their genetics—even revealed where their lineage overlaps.
"Ciara and Derek share a long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome," he explained during the episode. "DNA, which we know Derek inherited from his mother."
The Grammy singer's husband Russell Wilson also reacted to the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Always knew it!"
But the "Like a Boy" singer and baseball player aren't the only celebrities to find out they share a family tree. In fact, Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler recently discovered they're also distant cousins—10th cousins once removed.
"Austin and I always say that we're like fraternal twins born very far apart because he's much younger," the High School Musical star shared on a 2022 episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & A Leaf YouTube series, "and we've always had that connection."
"We've always said we were brother and sister," Ashley continued. "That is insane!"
