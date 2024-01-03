Ciara Learns She’s Related to Derek Jeter

Watch : Ciara Gives Birth to Baby No. 4, Third with Russell Wilson

Ciara's next family reunion might be a home run.

That's because the "One, Two Step" singer recently discovered that she is related to retired MLB star Derek Jeter.

Ciara, who was featured on the Jan. 2 episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots, learned that she is distant cousins with the former Yankees shortstop.

"You are kidding me," the 38-year-old exclaimed. "Derek Jeter! That's crazy!"

The "How We Roll" singer shared the news on her Instagram with a clip from the episode.

"The moment I learned @DerekJeter was my cousin," she reflected in the Jan. 2 post. "Crazy! Thank you @drhenrylouisgates for such an incredible experience! This was a dream come true to learn about my family genealogy!"

Host Henry Louis Gates Jr.—who reviews celebrities' DNA results with them, helps them trace their bloodlines and analyzes their genetics—even revealed where their lineage overlaps.