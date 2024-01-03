Dua Lipa Shares New Photos Of Her Blonde Hair Transformation in Argylle

Dua Lipa's latest bombshell look will have you levitating.
The "Houdini" singer recently shared new behind-the-scenes photos of her dramatic hair transformation, in which she not only a debuted platinum blonde tresses but a shoulder-grazing bob.
"Hair & Make Up test for Argylle," she captioned her Jan. 2 Instagram, "out in theaters Feb 2nd!!"
In the photos, Dua's tousled, textured hairstyle featured a mix of straight and wavy strands. And her makeup was equally edgy, as she rocked a deep blue smoky eye and an iridescent lip color.
Last September, fans saw Dua's epic makeover in action when the trailer for the spy thriller was released online. In the short clip, the 28-year-old looked dressed to kill, wearing a glitzy gold-embellished gown and sky-high heels.
This isn't the first time the pop star has switched up her style for a role. After all, she transformed into a glamorous mermaid for her version of the infamous doll in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, donning a bright blue wig to match her fins.
Over the years, the "New Rules" singer has experimented with her beauty style off-camera as well. In fact, to tease new music in October, she showed off her red-hot tresses and has been sporting the look ever since.
Of course, Dua isn't the only star to make a drastic change on and off the big screen. Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrities that have debuted dramatic hair transformations in recent months.