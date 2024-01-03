Dua Lipa Shares New Photos Of Her Blonde Hair Transformation in Argylle

Watch : Dua Lipa & Seth Meyers Make Hilarious Drunk Confessions

Dua Lipa's latest bombshell look will have you levitating.

The "Houdini" singer recently shared new behind-the-scenes photos of her dramatic hair transformation, in which she not only a debuted platinum blonde tresses but a shoulder-grazing bob.

"Hair & Make Up test for Argylle," she captioned her Jan. 2 Instagram, "out in theaters Feb 2nd!!"

In the photos, Dua's tousled, textured hairstyle featured a mix of straight and wavy strands. And her makeup was equally edgy, as she rocked a deep blue smoky eye and an iridescent lip color.

Last September, fans saw Dua's epic makeover in action when the trailer for the spy thriller was released online. In the short clip, the 28-year-old looked dressed to kill, wearing a glitzy gold-embellished gown and sky-high heels.

This isn't the first time the pop star has switched up her style for a role. After all, she transformed into a glamorous mermaid for her version of the infamous doll in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, donning a bright blue wig to match her fins.