Andy Cohen Claps Back at Jen Shah for Calling Him Out Amid RHOSLC Finale Scandal

Andy Cohen is not chill with Jen Shah's recent comments from prison.

After The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum denied Heather Gay's claim that she was the one who gave her a black eye during season three of the Bravo series, Cohen clapped back at Shah's allegation the altercation never happened because there would be footage to prove it.

"I don't want to be captain obvious here, but if we had footage, don't you think we would've aired it?" the Watch What Happens Live host said on his radio show SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live Jan. 3. "Heather's saying, 'I don't know how I got the black eye,' and then don't you think we would've cut to the footage with a chyron that said, 'Four hours earlier?'"

Shah also specifically called out Cohen in her Instagram post from prison, claiming he's "still butt hurt" she turned down an interview with him following her legal drama. As for his response?