Andy Cohen Claps Back at Jen Shah for Calling Him Out Amid RHOSLC Finale Scandal

Andy Cohen is not chill with Jen Shah's recent comments from prison.
After The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum denied Heather Gay's claim that she was the one who gave her a black eye during season three of the Bravo series, Cohen clapped back at Shah's allegation the altercation never happened because there would be footage to prove it.
"I don't want to be captain obvious here, but if we had footage, don't you think we would've aired it?" the Watch What Happens Live host said on his radio show SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live Jan. 3. "Heather's saying, 'I don't know how I got the black eye,' and then don't you think we would've cut to the footage with a chyron that said, 'Four hours earlier?'"
Shah also specifically called out Cohen in her Instagram post from prison, claiming he's "still butt hurt" she turned down an interview with him following her legal drama. As for his response?
"I had forgotten about the one-on-one with Jen," he continued. "She is right, I did want to do a one-on-one with her. I don't care about it anymore. I'm over it. Her stipulations were insane."
The 55-year-old recounted that Shah "wanted us to do a docuseries of her days leading up to jail," adding, "She wanted a lot of money and she was still professing her innocence, so it would've been another interview of her sitting across from me lying to my face, which we got at two reunions from her, so that's that."
Cohen did however find some humor in the timing of Shah's comments after he was recently scammed by someone pretending to be his bank.
"As someone who was just the victim of an online and phone scam where I lost a lot of money, this message comes at an interesting time," he noted of Shah, who plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges in 2022. "I just need to predicate that I'm a current victim of fraud, which is what she is in jail for. I'm not connecting her, I'm not saying that she's responsible for it, but I'm just saying it's ironic."
See the black eye drama play out when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season four reunion kicks off Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
