See Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share Kiss During Golden Globes Date Night

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turned the 2024 Golden Globes into a steamy date night, sharing a kiss during the award show where Wonka is nominated.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet at Wonka Event

Nope, that's not your pure imagination. 

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kicked off 2024 award season by taking their romance to the Golden Globes. The couple of nearly a year were seen heading into the award ceremony together at the Beverly Hilton Jan. 7 and later shared a sweet kiss at their dinner table. At another point, Kylie was pictured seemingly mouthing "I love you" to the Little Women star.

Earlier in the night, Timothée—whose performance in Wonka earned him a Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nomination—walked the red carpet solo in a black suit with a low neckline. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

The Call Me By Your Name actor and the reality star have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight since sparking romance rumors last April—they made their first public appearance together five months later when they attended Beyoncé's Renaissance tour—Kylie has shown her support for Timothée and his Willy Wonka musical. In fact, the 26-year-old celebrated with Timothée and his costars at the Wonka world premiere after-party in London in late November. 

photos
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet: Romance Rewind

Just days later, she and mom Kris Jenner attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film, with an eyewitness telling E! News that the 28-year-old and Kylie looked "very cozy" during their movie night date.

And while the Kylie Cosmetics mogul—who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 23 months, with ex Travis Scott—isn't kissing and telling when it comes to her romance with Timothée, she has made it clear she's a big fan of the his work.

After all, when asked for her thoughts about his movie Dune, Kylie coyly admitted to WSJ. Magazine in October, "I do love that movie."

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

To see which other celebrity couples had the golden ticket for an award-worthy date night, keep reading.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.