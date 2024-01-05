A Look at Bradley Cooper's Surprisingly Stacked History

Bradley Cooper is one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading men—on and off camera.
While Cooper, who turned 49 on Jan. 5, has always remained notoriously private about his personal life, it hasn't stopped the public from being interested in his relationships. That might just be because the filmmaker has had several high-profile romances since his breakout performance in 2009's The Hangover, including courtships with former co-stars like Zoe Saldana and Renee Zellweger.
Most recently, Cooper has sparked romance rumors with Gigi Hadid, as the actor and model have been spotted multiple times together in New York City, including a star-studded dinner with the likes of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Plus, Hadid showed her support for Cooper when she popped up at his Danny & Coop's Cheesesteak food truck last month.
But the most important woman in the A Star Is Born director's life is Lea, his 6-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk and the inspiration behind his production company, Lea Pictures.
And while supermodel Shayk didn't join the pair when Lea made her red carpet debut at the Dec. 12 premiere of his new film Maestro, she did give Cooper—whom she date for four years before their breakup in 2019—a shout-out on social media. "Congrats @maestrofilm," Shayk wrote on her Instagram Stories. "So proud Daddy and Lea."
But Shayk isn't the only ex-girlfriend Cooper has stayed friendly with after a breakup. Look back on the nine-time Oscar nominee's surprising dating history, including a Daisy Jones and the Six star and his four-month marriage to Jennifer Esposito.