A Look at Bradley Cooper's Surprisingly Stacked History

Bradley Cooper is one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading men—on and off camera.

While Cooper, who turned 49 on Jan. 5, has always remained notoriously private about his personal life, it hasn't stopped the public from being interested in his relationships. That might just be because the filmmaker has had several high-profile romances since his breakout performance in 2009's The Hangover, including courtships with former co-stars like Zoe Saldana and Renee Zellweger.

Most recently, Cooper has sparked romance rumors with Gigi Hadid, as the actor and model have been spotted multiple times together in New York City, including a star-studded dinner with the likes of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Plus, Hadid showed her support for Cooper when she popped up at his Danny & Coop's Cheesesteak food truck last month.

But the most important woman in the A Star Is Born director's life is Lea, his 6-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk and the inspiration behind his production company, Lea Pictures.