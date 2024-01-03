Valerie Bertinelli Shares Unfiltered PSA After People Criticized Her Gray Roots

Watch : Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli isn't hair for the haters.

The Food Network star recently shared a candid message to her Instagram followers after she received comments about her gray roots and use of filters on social media.

"I'm filming with no filter today because some of y'all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I've told you about," Valerie began in what she called her "PSA" video on Jan. 2. "Sometimes I use a filter and sometimes I don't. Most of the time, I do use a filter because this is me with no makeup, and this is no filter."

The 69-year-old then addressed a comment she read about how she wears wigs in her posts.

"Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then," she said, bowing her head down to showcase her hair. "Please, because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks."