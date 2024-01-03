Valerie Bertinelli Shares Unfiltered PSA After People Criticized Her Gray Roots

Valerie Bertinelli isn't hair for the haters.
The Food Network star recently shared a candid message to her Instagram followers after she received comments about her gray roots and use of filters on social media.
"I'm filming with no filter today because some of y'all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I've told you about," Valerie began in what she called her "PSA" video on Jan. 2. "Sometimes I use a filter and sometimes I don't. Most of the time, I do use a filter because this is me with no makeup, and this is no filter."
The 69-year-old then addressed a comment she read about how she wears wigs in her posts.
"Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then," she said, bowing her head down to showcase her hair. "Please, because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks."
And while Valerie clapped back at the critics, she also took a moment to thank the people who've sent her positive messages over the years.
"Thank goodness 99.9 percent of you are really kind, sweet people and don't give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on," she shared. "But some of y'all need to chill out, okay? I mean, seriously."
This isn't the first time the actress has shared an unfiltered post addressing her appearance.
After Valerie was accused of getting Botox last summer, she not only set the record straight but pointed out the negative connotation associated with the cosmetic injectable.
"I have tried Botox...and I hated it," she said in a July 17 video. "It sort of changed the shape of my eyebrows. And I thought it was going to help me with my genetically puffy eyes."
Although Valerie didn't mind sharing her experience, she had an issue with people criticizing her choices.
"Don't shame somebody if they want to do something, anything, to make themselves feel better as they go out into this insane, flippin' crazy world," she continued. "We're all in this together."