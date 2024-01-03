Why Fans Think Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reunited After Breakup

Fans are raising eyebrows after Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appeared to have spent New Year’s together just a few weeks after their breakup.

By Olivia Evans Jan 03, 2024 7:20 PMTags
Kendall JennerCelebritiesBad Bunny
Watch: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny SPLIT

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are still keeping up with one another despite their breakup.

Just a few weeks after the rapper and Kardashians star broke up after less than a year of dating, the duo appeared to have reunited to ring in the New Year. 

In a since-deleted Instagram Story of celebratory fireworks posted by Kendall's friend Renell Medrano, Bad Bunny can be heard in the background wishing everyone a "Feliz Nuevo Año."

The video was reportedly taken during a group vacation near Barbados with several of the former couple's mutual friends—including Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. But despite the eyebrow raising reunion, Kendall and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) have not commented on their joint New Year's getaway. 

Back on Dec. 17, multiple outlets reported that the model, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, had gone their separate ways. Rumors of a breakup had already been swirling as the pair's last public appearance together was back in October when Kendall supported the Grammy winner after his Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

photos
Kendall Jenner's Aspen Getaway With Friends

Then, just as the news of their breakup went public, Kendall enjoyed another trip with friends to Aspen, Colorado—without the "Tí Tí Me Preguntó" singer.  

But a reconciliation—or reestablishing their relationship as a friendship—wouldn't be uncharacteristic for the 818 Tequila founder. After all, she's admitted she dislikes goodbyes. 

"I will fight to not have to say goodbye," Kendall told Harper's Bazaar last summer. "I love really hard and I love without apology."

(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Details New Year's Eve With Taylor Swift & Donna Kelce

2

Jen Shah Speaks Out From Prison Amid Explosive RHOSLC Finale

3

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

And fans shouldn't expect Bad Bunny to offer any comment on his love life. 

"They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," he told Vanity Fair in an article published on Sept. 12. "I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."

Read on to revisit Kendall and Bad Bunny's whirlwind romance

Gotham/GC Images

Making a Statement

After sparking romance rumors in early 2023, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made a joint appearance at the Met Gala after-party in May.

TikTok

Soaking Up the Sun

That same month, the duo enjoyed a vacation with friends.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Courtside Date Night

The couple also stepped out for an appearance at a Los Angeles Lakers game on May 12, where they sat courtside...

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lots of Laughs

...shared some LOLs...

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Fashion Moment

...and served up major style.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Runway Ready

Speaking of style, the singer and the supermodel sat front row at the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Details New Year's Eve With Taylor Swift & Donna Kelce

2

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

3

Jen Shah Speaks Out From Prison Amid Explosive RHOSLC Finale

4

Shay Mitchell Looks Like Kris Jenner After Debuting New Pixie Cut

5

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers Over Jeffrey Epstein Accusation