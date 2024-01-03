Why Fans Think Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reunited After Breakup

Watch : Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny SPLIT

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are still keeping up with one another despite their breakup.

Just a few weeks after the rapper and Kardashians star broke up after less than a year of dating, the duo appeared to have reunited to ring in the New Year.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story of celebratory fireworks posted by Kendall's friend Renell Medrano, Bad Bunny can be heard in the background wishing everyone a "Feliz Nuevo Año."

The video was reportedly taken during a group vacation near Barbados with several of the former couple's mutual friends—including Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. But despite the eyebrow raising reunion, Kendall and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) have not commented on their joint New Year's getaway.

Back on Dec. 17, multiple outlets reported that the model, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, had gone their separate ways. Rumors of a breakup had already been swirling as the pair's last public appearance together was back in October when Kendall supported the Grammy winner after his Saturday Night Live hosting gig.