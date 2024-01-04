22 Home Finds That Will Keep You Ready For Whatever 2024 Throws At You

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Stuff happens. Such is life, but that doesn't mean we have to remain as passive bystanders that are being helplessly dragged along by the plot. In 2024, we're the main characters who don't shy away from the aphorism "carpe diem." We're taking control of our lives, from consistently hitting the gym & going on early morning jogs (even though it's so cold) to giving our home a deep clean & getting organized to the max (and looking cute while doing so). In order to keep up this momentum, preparation is the name of the game we're playing.
After all, life seems to love giving us lemons, so we have to be ready to make some damn delicious lemonade for those moments instead of feeling sour. If you're ready to join us on this refreshing journey, you're in the perfect place at the perfect time, because we've rounded up the best home finds from Amazon that will keep you two steps ahead of whatever 2024 throws at you. From solutions for everyday annoyances like mosquito bites, stubborn jars, and pimples to top-rated emergency supplies like burn cream, tactical flashlights, and water purification tablets, we've got you covered.
These essentials will have you prepared to avoid the worst in order to make this year the best one yet.
M2 Basics Professional 300 Piece (40 Unique Items) First Aid Kit
If you don't yet have a complete first aid kit in your home, there's no better time than now to resolve that. This first aid kit with over 7,700 five-star Amazon reviews will keep you prepared for most common, minor injuries or medical emergencies. It comes with 300 first aid & survival supplies, including antiseptic towelettes, gauze sponges, a compass, eye pad, carabiner, and safety pins. Not to mention, the compact & durable carrying case makes it perfect for storing in your home, car, or suitcase while traveling. You could even stock up & buy multiple so you can rest assured that you'll be prepared for medical emergencies no matter where you go.
One Amazon shopper described this kit as "very complete and filled with lots of excellent safety supplies." They added, "I was so impressed with the contents of this kit that I purchased four of them as Christmas gifts: one each for my son, daughter,son-in-law, and granddaughter for each to keep in their vehicle to help keep them safe. The kit has a lot of extra non-medical supplies such as a compass and a heated blanket. Very pleased with this product! I added an Automotive Escape Tool that included a Window Breaker Seat belt Cutter, Car Flashlight, and Safety Hammer to ensure my family members safety."
Rayco International Ltd Pet First Aid Kit
Stay prepared for fur-baby-related medical emergencies & earn the 2024 award for "Best Pet Parent" with this pet first aid kit that's perfect for dealing with everyday tick removals & insect bites to more urgent, minor medical situations like small cuts. It comes in a compact case that is easy to store & carry, but don't let the size fool you; this first aid kit includes a broad array of supplies, including a flashing collar, saline solution, emergency blanket, tonge depressors, antiseptic wipes, styptic pen, gauze pads, and so much more.
According to one Amazon shopper, "This product comes with everything you would need if you travel with your pet for everyday use and emergencies. My puppy played a lot with his "brother cousin" young puppy and got a few bites that gave him actual cuts. I was able to clean them up very easily and had enough to continue cleaning it for days. I love the light up collar for safety at night and the water bowl was a huge help for quick pit stops on our 10 hour car ride. I 100% recommend this product."
Folex Carpet Spot Remover
This Folex carpet spot remover has 50,700+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and the reason is clear: because it works, and it works well. Trust us, future you will thank yourself for investing in this the next time your pet has an accident on the carpet or you spill grease, oil, ink, red wine, coffee — the list goes on.
Of the countless five-star reviews, one shopper wrote, "We went away for a long weekend and came home to find that our dogs had gotten a LARGE black stain (as big around as a basketball) on our beige carpet. We aren't sure what the stain was, but I'm pretty positive it was ink. The stain was so large that I couldn't even face cleaning it and let it sit... for months. Then my sister told me about Folex and so I decided to try it on the black stain. I wish I had taken "before" photos. The stain is completely gone! I thought the carpet was ruined for sure, but Folex saved the day! It's a miracle. I will keep a large bottle of this on hand for the rest of my life. Great stuff! No smell, easy to use, and so affordable! I love this stuff. (I was not paid or incentivized for this review. I genuinely just think everyone should know what a miracle spray this stuff is.)"
Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool
It may be cold and dry now, but as we transition back into the warmer months, ticks and mosquitoes will increasingly become a constant annoyance. This genius bug bite suction tool with 45,400+ five-star Amazon reviews will save your skin (& sanity) by removing insect venom, saliva, and other irritants left under the skin via suction. According to the brand, it works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, sea lice & more.
According to one Amazon shopper, "Hard to believe something so simple works so well. I don't carry it around with me but if I get an itch or something from a bug bite then I use it and then it's gone. Sometimes it's a day or so later I think about and it still works. I have had it work on mosquitoes, fire ants, flies & spider bits (not all at one time of course - LOL). We are in the South so there are a lot of bugs around in the summer especially. Highly recommend this tiny tool!"
Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit
From everyday commutes to long road trips, you unfortunately don't know when disaster may strike, and it's always better to be safe than sorry. This car emergency kit can be an absolute lifesaver in those situations, and it includes a comprehensive roundup of essential tools you need to handle roadside emergencies, such as repair cable ties, bungee cords, tire inflator, tow rope, seatbelt cutter, jumper cable, and so much more. It even includes a complete, 108-piece first aid kit that enables you to provide basic wound and hygiene treatment on the go.
One Amazon shopper raved, "After perusing a variety of emergency kits on Amazon, this kit stood out from the crowd! This kit is the best deal for the money - it has items like the sturdy tire inflator that other kits lack, as well as long jumper cables, tow rope & 2 bungee cords to name a few. My son was delighted as he unpacked each item - he'd never seen a kit with all these features - I'd never seen him so excited about a gift for his new car! I highly recommend this exceedingly useful Everlit survival car emergency kit! You won't be disappointed!"
Pefei Tweezers Set
Tweezers can come in extremely handy in unexpected situations ranging from splinters to ingrown hairs & more. This tweezers set include a pair of classic, slant, pointed, and pointed slant tweezrs, all packaged in a nifty case that's perfect for travel.
The set has over 41,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing, "Sometimes when I buy tweezers, they actually suck, and it's nearly impossible to tweeze anything. Like they don't grab on to anything. These tweezers are not like those. It is easy to target specific hairs and actually pull them out with these, especially considering the four different ends it comes with. They are worth the $10-15 I paid for them IMO. I like the little case it comes with - hoping this helps me actually keep up with them."
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
As precious as our fur babies are, they can cause quite a bit of trouble — after all, accidents inevitably happen. This pet odor eliminator with 120,200+ five-star Amazon reviews targets strong, lingering smells at the source and destroys them. The formula is derived from fresh orange peels, and it can be used directly on cat or dog pee/waste; all you have to do is shake & spray (a little really goes a long way with this deodorizer). Use it on your carpet, tiles, couch upholstery, garbage cans, car interiors & more.
We recommend taking a look through the many rave, super detailed five-star reviews if you have time. For a quicker glance at just how effective this spray is, check out this review: "10/10 recommend. Dog had an accident and we tried baking soda powder, vinegar, enzymes, and loads of Febreeze only for the smell to still slightly remain, just enough to get a hint. Did one heavy application of this spray and let it dry over night with a fan and there isn't a single hint of urine smell remaining. Life saver."
Silver Miracles Colloidal Silver Gel
For fast-acting, effective relief from painful burns, this colloidal silver gel is the way to go. It gently soothes and cools burns, sunburns, and irritated skin while promoting healing, and it's suitable for use on all skin types. According to the brand, it's formulated with 99.999% pure silver, and it's paraben-free, gluten-free, and has no added colors or fragrances.
According to one Amazon shopper, "This stuff is truly amazing! I use it for so many things and it has never let me down. If you have a cut, scrape or even a burn it will heal any of these so quickly. I also suffer from acne and super sensitive skin and t's hard to find something that is strong enough to keep my skin clear but doesn't irritate. The capacity this gel has for healing is incredible. It is cold and soothing and has never stung any of my cuts or blemishes. And you can cake it on to where it forms a thin layer of protection...almost like liquid skin. I even add it to my hand creams to give my lotion an antimicrobial boost! This stuff even cured my daughters pink eye in just a few days! And she wasn't on any antibiotics. I would seriously be a spokes person for this stuff. And surgical tools are starting to be infused with colloidal silver because of how amazing it is at fighting bacteria and infection. I have even used this on cold sores and it prevented them from spreading and healed them faster than I have ever experienced."
Meyuewal Can Opener + Bottle Opener Kit with Silicone Handle
Sometimes, life gives you lemons, and other times, life gives you jars that are frustratingly impossible to open. In those situations, this ergonomic can & bottle opener duo is a lifesaver. The set comes with a 5-in-1 multi-opener thaht can open different types of bottle caps, cans, soda caps & more, along with a rubber jar opener that features four different grip sizes.
This nifty duo has 17,300+ five-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Simply the best. I've tried similar products and they slip off the jar. This opener allows you to firmly squeeze the bottle cap or jar lid and then turn it. Next you'll hear that magical little pop and the item is open and ready to use."
Pro Zevo Flying Insect Trap Starter Kit - Pack of 2
Fruit flies can be an absolute nuisance around the house, and I swear they've gotten faster & harder to catch in the past couple years. Protect your fruits and kitchen/dining surfaces with this set of Zevo fly traps. Unlike most home remedies that only end up half-working, these traps are mess-free and odor-free, using blue and UV light to permanently trap house flies, fruit flies, gnats & more.
According to one Amazon shopper, "It really does work." They elaborated, "I don't know why this fall we have had a serious problem with these tiny fruit flies. I went to my local hardware store and bought some various products with mixed results. Then a friend of our suggested we try the Pro Zevo and it worked. I originally bought one but though it caught hundreds I have the problem of fruit flies in other rooms too. So now I have bought 3 of them and it is amazing how quickly the pesty little fruit flies are drawn to the blue light and I can now say the problem seems solved."
Method Gel Hand Soap - Vetiver + Amber
The new year is the perfect time to upgrade your home and stock up on this sophisticated-yet-affordable Method hand soap. The gel hand wash is made of plant-based cleaners, and it comes in sleek, display-worthy bottles that are designed to be refilled for a more eco-friendly, elevated experience. I actually use this hand soap in my home, and the Vetiver + Amber scent is so luxurious; I feel like I'm at a spa every time I wash my hands, and I also love that the soap doesn't leave my hands feeling dry, even in the winter.
One Amazon shopper described this hand soap as "aromatic and fabulous," adding, "I am of the belief that small moments made fabulous add up to a good quality of life. And if I am going to have to wash my hands 62,000 times a day which modern life seems to require, I prefer to make it an uplifting experience. So with this well-priced soap (which is a very good dupe for a popular, luxury perfume), I am well on my way."
All Health Advanced Fast Healing Hydrocolloid Gel Bandages
Heal your open wounds faster and reduce scarring with these fast-acting All Health hydrocolloid bandages, which have 16,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. They're designed with Smart-Heal technology that promotes faster healing by providing a moist wound environment to facilitate the healing process, according to the brand, along with a 100% waterproof seal.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I sustained a deep wound about two inches long recently when my cat accidentally clawed me after being startled. I cleaned it thoroughly and wrapped it several times a day. A few days later I was close to heading to the ER, resigned to the fact it needed sutures, when someone told me about these amazing bandages so I tried them. It took more than one week and one bandage, but the result was amazing. Time and money saved! I now have a few sizes on hand for future incidents."
Bldg Active Active Skin Repair Spray
This skin repair spray is another must-have first aid essential. It's a medical-grade skin solution that acts quickly to provide relief and help support the body's natural healing process, and it can be used on cuts, rashes, sunburns, and other skin irritations.
One Amazon shopper equated the effectiveness of this spray to "Voodoo," adding, "The stuff is amazing! I bake bread and can't work that particular job when I have a cut. First, I sliced my thumb open with a pizza cutter and the day after that my knife slipped while cutting onions at home and I sliced my finger. I ordered the spray and am absolutely stunned at how fast my cuts are healing. I'm older, and don't heal as quickly as I did when I was young, but with this spray, I'm healing even faster than I did as a kid! Absolutely fantastic. 10 out of 10 highly recommend."
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
For all those unexpected breakouts and blemishes, these bestselling pimple patches with 101,900+ five-star Amazon reviews have you covered — literally. The mediccal-grade hydrocolloid stickers absorb pimple gunk in just six to eight hours, and they're UV-sterilized & allergy-tested, according to the brand.
According to one Amazon shopper, "We got these for our "tween" daughter who has been using them regularly. This is actually the second box we've purchased because she loves these so much. They are very thin and not noticeable at all... I had to look closely to see one on her face, which means the patch actually camouflages the blemish. But the best part is that they actually work. The day after use the blemish is smaller, less "angry" and less noticeable. We will always keep a box of these around."
Juning Sewing Kit with Case
This comprehensive sewing kit comes with all the tools you need to patch up your clothes in a pinch and avoid a wardrobe disaster, including needles, threads, scissors, buttons, threader tools & more. The compact design makes it super convenient to store in your home or even take it with you while traveling.
Out of the 14,600+ five-star Amazon reviews this set has garnered, one shopper raved, "I love this travel kit! Not only is it nice for throwing into a purse or bag for travel or a wedding emergency, it is great for storage because it keeps everything so neat. I can easily pull it out for a quick fix or quick stitch. Plenty of colors, needles, and materials for doing any hand stitching. Great for a suitcase for a study abroad or mission trip or business trip."
Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA Free Food Storage Containers with Lids - Pack of 5
If you tend to have a generous hand while cooking and unexpectedly end up making a few too many portions, these Rubbermaid storage containers will come in clutch. They're fully leak-proof, airtight, dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, and freezer-safe. The continers stack perfectly for optimal storage, and the crystal-clear composition makes it easy to see what's inside.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "Being a container freak (I assess every box and container I see and keep too many), these containers are the best I've ever used for food storage on the counter, in the fridge and in the freezer. The plastic is sturdy and crystal clear, the air-tight sealing clasps work quickly and well, and they are stackable. The portion size is perfect for a leftover meal for one. These are slowly replacing the classic (old, well-used) grocery store containers (Glad, etc.)"
Potable Aqua Water Purification Tablets - Pack of 2
It never hurts to be prepared for emergencies, including ones where you might lose access to potable water. These water purification tablets are a worthwhile investment for those situations; each bottle contains 50 tablets that get your water ready to drink in 35 minutes, according to the brand. They're also a great supply to pack for camping and hiking trips!
This Amazon shopper summed up the importance of these tablets best: "One of the most important and the scarcest commodities during an emergency is good water. These will help you make steam water potable when your emergency supply is gone. These tablets can be life savers."
Ready Hour Emergency Meal Entrées - 120 Servings
Along a similar vein, stay prepared for unpredictable emergencies & disasters with this emergnecy entrée kit from Ready Hour. It includes 120 servings of meals with a shelf life of up to 25 years, all packaged in a durable, flood-safe container that's equipped with a convenient handle. The food requires no refrigeration, and the kit also comes with seven resealable pouches that allow you to use only what you need and save the rest for later. (According to the brand, re-sealed pouches last up to a year.)
According to one Amazon shopper, "I shipped these meals to help my Mom who was without power during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida, as a means of survival only. When her power came back on today and I was able to talk with her on the phone again, she said "those meals you sent are actually pretty good! I really like them, they taste great!" LOL .... I'm going to have to try some for hiking now :)"
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable Pro Version - Pack of 10
For a tried-and-true household essential, look no further than Mr. Clean's Magic Eraser. This pack of 10 scrubbers is tough on dirt and can be used on walls, bathtubs, bathrooms, oven doors, sneakers, and so much more. It' provides a powerful clean with water alone, and it has 29,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
One shopper wrote, "I have to say I wouldn't have bought these if my wife didn't ask me to. She used to clean houses professionally and swears by them. Now that I've used them they are my "go-to" for any mark or stain that nothing else can tackle. One example is food coloring. Ever try to get food coloring off of a countertop? No matter what else your use or how much you scrub the color remains. That at least was the case before I used a Magic Eraser. All you do is get it a little wet with tap water and gently rub on the surface and the stain is gone. It is truly a wonder product."
Cartman 39 Piece Tool Set
For all those unanticipated home repair situations, this 39-piece tool kit is a must-have. It includes all the tools you need for most small repairs and DIY projects from a hammer & screwdriver to a tape measure, pliers & more. The tools are heat-treated and chrome-plated to resist corrosion, and they're packaged in a lightweight-yet-durable carrying case for secure storage.
According to one Amazon shopper's experience, "This is a perfect tool kit for any small living space. We purchased for my daughter's dorm room and it was perfect for assembling all of the furniture pieces and to leave with her in case she needed in the future. The set has everything you could need. My daughter's roommate's mom even bought the same exact kit, so they have two kits in the same room....great minds pick great products."
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver
In addition to your manual home repair tools, it's a great idea to have a power drill in your home for more demanding tasks. This Dewalt kit with over 39,000 five-star Amazon reviews includes a cordless drill and impact driver that are equipped with high-performance motors and deliver 300 unit watts out of power for completing a wide range of applications. They feature a lightweight design that allows you to easily maneuver tighter areas, while the ergonomic handles provide ultimate comfort and control.
One shopper raved, "The tools are great. Easy to use and high quality that should last me a lifetime with proper use. The battery system is the real seller here though. I was able to get a couple other Dewalt tools and lights that all work with the same batteries. There are even after market tools and gadgets made to work with the Dewalt batteries. Batteries are top quality, get a few different sizes to use with different tools. The lighter smaller batteries help keep weight down and the larger batteries work great when long power is needed, such as lights. Great system and the reason I switched from Bosch, Makita and Milwaukee to Dewalt. All these brands are top notch, but only the Dewalt allows so many different tools to be used. Cost wise the Dewalt is about the same or less expensive than other brands. Highly recommended."
GearLight S1000 LED Flashlights High Lumens - Pack of 2
If you have a power outage in your home, chances are you'll want to save your phone battery as much as you can rather than wastefully draining its battery by using it as a flashlight. These mini flashlights are perfect for handling that role instead. They're tiny but oh-so-mighty; cnstructed from military-grade aluminum, these tactical flashlights are water-resistant and tough enough to withstand a 10-foot drop, according to the brand. They have over 60,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, and they come with battery holders, battery tubes, hand straps, holder cases, an operation guide, and a warranty card, so you'll be fully set.
One shopper "liked them so much, I ordered them again." They wrote, "These little guys are really great flashlights. I take them on vacations overseas to provide light at night to find my way back to the hotel, and frequently around the house to light up darker areas when looking for things. I think I bought my first 2 a couple of years ago, and another set of 2 a year ago. The original batteries are still running. I got rid of my large, clunky flashlight that uses "D" batteries. This little guy provides much more light and is all I need. A great flashlight for the price."
