Vanderpump Rules Star Shocked to Find Out They're Related to Gypsy Rose Blanchard

One Vanderpump Rules alum started off the New Year with a big SUR-prise.

Following Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dec. 28 release from prison, genealogist Dr. Adina Newman, a reality TV fan also known as My Family Genie, revealed some alleged findings about the true crime subject's bloodline.

"Who spent the whole day researching Gypsy Rose Blanchard's family tree?" Newman wrote in a Jan. 1 Instagram post. "More specifically, I focused on her maternal side. And let me tell you, Cajuns and Acadians basically everywhere!"

Newman went on to reveal Blanchard and VPR alum Stassi Schroeder are allegedly related on their paternal grandmother's side dating back all the way to the 1600s.

"Still digging because Gypsy Rose and Stassi are related distantly in a bazillion different ways," she continued, "but the closest I've found so far is through Antoine Bourg (c.1609-c.1687) and Antoinette Landry (c.1618-c.1693), progenitors of the Bourg line in Acadia."