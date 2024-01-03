Vanderpump Rules Star Shocked to Find Out They're Related to Gypsy Rose Blanchard

You'll never believe which Vanderpump Rules alum is 11th cousins with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was recently released from prison for her mother's murder.

By Brett Malec Jan 03, 2024 6:52 PMTags
TVLegalReality TVCelebrity FamiliesBravoVanderpump RulesTrue CrimeNBCUGypsy Rose Blanchard
Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Thanks Fans in New IG Video

One Vanderpump Rules alum started off the New Year with a big SUR-prise.

Following Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dec. 28 release from prison, genealogist Dr. Adina Newman, a reality TV fan also known as My Family Genie, revealed some alleged findings about the true crime subject's bloodline.

"Who spent the whole day researching Gypsy Rose Blanchard's family tree?" Newman wrote in a Jan. 1 Instagram post. "More specifically, I focused on her maternal side. And let me tell you, Cajuns and Acadians basically everywhere!"

Newman went on to reveal Blanchard and VPR alum Stassi Schroeder are allegedly related on their paternal grandmother's side dating back all the way to the 1600s.

"Still digging because Gypsy Rose and Stassi are related distantly in a bazillion different ways," she continued, "but the closest I've found so far is through Antoine Bourg (c.1609-c.1687) and Antoinette Landry (c.1618-c.1693), progenitors of the Bourg line in Acadia."

photos
Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Life After Prison Release

Newman noted "Stassi and Gypsy Rose are at minimum 11th cousins" and the former Bravo star is 10th cousins once removed with Blanchard's late mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. (Gypsy spent seven years in prison for her involvement in her mom's 2015 murder before recently being released.)

As for Schroeder's reaction to the shocking discovery?

The self-professed true crime fan commented on Newman's post, "Omg I'm unwell," to which the genealogist replied, "I love this for you."

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Instagram/Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Schroeder, who was fired from VPR in 2020 after former co-star Faith Stowers revealed that she called the police on her with a false claim, added laughing and skull emojis in her response.

As for how Blanchard, who accused her mother of years of abuse before her murder, is doing now that's she once again a free woman, the 32-year-old recently thanked fans for their ongoing support.

"I'm finally free," she shared in a TikTok video Dec. 31. "I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I've been getting on social media. Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive, and I really appreciate that. It's nice to be home. I'm back home in Louisiana, enjoying a beautiful day outside."

Keep reading to see more stars who are surprisingly related.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Details New Year's Eve With Taylor Swift & Donna Kelce

2

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

3

Jen Shah Speaks Out From Prison Amid Explosive RHOSLC Finale

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas

The Mask of Zorro star was married to the Fifty Shades of Grey actress' mother Melanie Griffith for 20 years before they ultimately split in 2015, but that doesn't mean the stepfather and daughter's bond has been severed.

Johnson got emotional when she presented an award to Banderas at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards.

"I come from a family of many a marriage and I got very lucky," Johnson, whose dad is actor Don Johnson, said. "I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life," she said. "When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light and a whole new world of creativity and culture—and one remarkably magical little sister into our family."

Instagram
Robyn & Blake Lively

The Teen Witch star and the Gossip Girl alum are half-sisters who share the same mom, talent manager Elaine Lively.

Getty Images
Elle King & Rob Schneider

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer is the SNL vet's daughter, born from his relationship with former model London King.

Getty Images
Ludacris & Monica

The rapper and Fast & Furious franchise star is cousins with the R&B singer thanks to her stepfather, Reverend Edward Best, who happens to be Luda's uncle.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Conan O'Brien & Denis Leary

The late-night host and the Rescue Me creator are third cousins.

Getty Images
Steven Spielberg & Jessica Capshaw

The onetime Grey's Anatomy doc has called the legendary director stepdad ever since he married her mom Kate Capshaw in 1991.

Getty Images
Yara Shahidi & Nas

The Grown-ish star calls the rapper her second cousin. She was even the flower girl in his 2005 wedding with now ex-wife Kelis!

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Lea Thompson & Zoey Deutch

The star of The Politician is also the daughter of the Back to the Future icon.

J. Merritt/FilmMagic
Kiefer Sutherland & Sarah Sutherland

Not only did the Veep vet make a name for herself playing a famous daughter on the HBO comedy, but she's also a famous daughter in real life. The erstwhile Jack Bauer star is her father.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Phil & Lily Collins

Some Emily in Paris viewers were très shocked to discover Lily is the daughter of the English Grammy winner. 

Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Amy Schumer & Chuck Schumer

The comedian and the New York Senator are actually related, as he's the first cousin of her father.

Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Dakota and Elle Fanning

According to a 2014 People interview, a family historian from Ancestry.com claimed that the Fannings and the Duchess of Cambridge are all descendants of King Edward III, who ruled England from 1327 to 1377, making them very distant relatives—21st cousins, to be exact.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Jonah Hill & Beanie Feldstein

The actors are actually brother and sister!

Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis & George Wendt

The SNL alum calls the Cheers icon Uncle George whenever he seems him. At least, we assume he does.

John Shearer/Getty Images for AMC/Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Stephen & Frank Dillane

Yep, Game of Thrones' Stannis Baratheon is the real-life dad of Fear the Walking Dead's Nick Clark.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Danny Martindale/WireImage
Lily Allen & Sam Smith

The brunette beauty and the soulful "Stay With Me" crooner are third cousins. During a radio interview, Smith admitted that the pair have never met because their family is "huge."

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images
Liev & Pablo Schreiber

The Salt actor and the memorable Law & Order: SVU guest star are half-brothers.

Getty Images
Melissa & Jenny McCarthy

You may not have guessed but the Bridesmaids comedian and The View co-host are cousins.

Ray Crowder/GC Images
Daisy Lowe & Gavin Rossdale

The gorgeous British model is the eldest child of the Bush lead singer. The father and daugher first met when Lowe was 14 after she requested a paternity test. 

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Julia & Emma Roberts

The We're the Millers actress has the perfect mentor in the Pretty Woman star, who happens to be her auntie.

Getty Images
Lacey & David Schwimmer

Who knew the stunning Dancing With the Stars pro is second cousins with the Friends star?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alexander & Stellan Skarsgård

The sexy True Blood vampire caught the acting bug from his dear old dad who stars in both The Avengers and Thor franchises.

J. Vespa/WireImage; Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Nicolas Cage & Francis Ford Coppola

The Ghost Rider actor comes from an extremely talented family. One of his cousins directed The Bling Ring, the other starred in Saving Mr. Banks and his uncle directed The Godfather.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Lily & Alfie Allen

The outspoken British singer is the older sister of the Game of Thrones star. She even wrote a song about him titled "Alfie."

 

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images
Brooke Shields & Glenn Close

The Damages star and the Lipstick Jungle actress are second cousins.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Shirley MacLaine & Warren Beatty

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty actress originally inspired her baby brother to get into show business.

Lester Cohen/WireImage.com
Rashida & Quincy Jones

The gorgeous Parks and Recreation actress is the daughter of the legendary music producer.

Splash News; Getty Images
Tom Cruise & William Mapother

The Lost actor has a very famous cousin in the Mission: Impossible action star.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Brandy & Snoop Dogg

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper is first cousins with The Game actress and her brother, Ray J.

Brian To/FilmMagic
Charlie Sheen & Emilio Estevez

The Anger Management star is the youngest brother of The Breakfast Club actor.

photos
View More Photos From These Stars Are Related?!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Details New Year's Eve With Taylor Swift & Donna Kelce

2

Jen Shah Speaks Out From Prison Amid Explosive RHOSLC Finale

3

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

4

Shay Mitchell Looks Like Kris Jenner After Debuting New Pixie Cut

5

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers Over Jeffrey Epstein Accusation