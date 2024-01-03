NFL’s Damar Hamlin Honors First Anniversary of Cardiac Arrest

Watch : Damar Hamlin CLEARED to Play Football Following Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin shared the touching way he's commemorating his on-field cardiac arrest.

The Buffalo Bills safety, who collapsed during a Monday night football game in January 2022, marked the first anniversary of the health scare by reflecting on his recovery journey over the last year.

"God's Child," Damar captioned the Jan. 2 post. "1 year later."

In the carousel of photos and videos, the 25-year-old shared a photo standing by a mural of himself in Buffalo that showed him in a Bills uniform with his hands making the shape of a heart—which he often did in pics amid his recovery. He also included snaps in the hospital and a wholesome video FaceTiming his teammates.

And alongside his heartwarming post, the Pennsylvania native revealed the new ink he got in time for the anniversary—hands making a heart with an electrocardiogram in the center.

Since the near-fatal incident, Damar—who was in critical condition after being tackled by Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and hospitalized for over a week—has spoken about and reflected on how that moment ultimately changed his outlook on and off the field.