RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Responds to Explosive Season Finale Scandal With Nod to Gossip Girl

Watch : Heather Gay Spills On 'RHOSLC' Reunion

Hey, Upper East Siders Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans. Did you see Monica Garcia's reaction to the jaw-dropping season four finale?

After her involvement with the social media account Reality Von (Tea)se was revealed during the Jan. 2 episode, the reality star—who compared herself to Gossip Girl—cheekily responded to what went down on Instagram.

"You know you love me!" Monica wrote on her personal account alongside photos of her with fake newspapers about the scandal. "Xoxo, RVT."

Among the snapshots was a picture of Monica holding up a burning paper on which she had written, "Warming my hands on bridges I've burned."

In case you missed the episode, here's what happened: During a trip to Bermuda, Heather Gay received a mysterious phone call and then gathered fellow OG cast members Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks on the beach to share what she had learned.

"Monica is not who she says she is," Heather told the group. "She's not our friend. She's someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we've been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von (Tea)se."