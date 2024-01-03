RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Responds to Explosive Season Finale Scandal With Nod to Gossip Girl

Hey,
Upper East Siders Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans. Did you see Monica Garcia's reaction to the jaw-dropping season four finale?
After her involvement with the social media account Reality Von (Tea)se was revealed during the Jan. 2 episode, the reality star—who compared herself to Gossip Girl—cheekily responded to what went down on Instagram.
"You know you love me!" Monica wrote on her personal account alongside photos of her with fake newspapers about the scandal. "Xoxo, RVT."
Among the snapshots was a picture of Monica holding up a burning paper on which she had written, "Warming my hands on bridges I've burned."
In case you missed the episode, here's what happened: During a trip to Bermuda, Heather Gay received a mysterious phone call and then gathered fellow OG cast members Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks on the beach to share what she had learned.
"Monica is not who she says she is," Heather told the group. "She's not our friend. She's someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we've been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von (Tea)se."
So what is Reality Von (Tea)se? According to Heather, it was an Instagram account created to target former costar Jen Shah, who is serving time in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme.
But as Heather put it, the social media account "quickly expanded to troll all of us: me, Meredith, Whitney, Lisa. These were character assassinations, but we never knew who it was."
When Heather confronted Monica at a Bermuda Triangle-themed dinner about being behind the account, Monica admitted "it's part true" and went on to share her side of the story.
"Von Tease was never just one person," she shared in a confessional. "It wasn't just me. There were several other humans involved. But, bottom line, our mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage."
After the secret was exposed, Monica—who said she "didn't say s--t about anyone else other than Jen"—addressed how she felt about her involvement with Reality Von (Tea)se coming to light.
"I, more than anyone, know that nothing stays in the dark and everything comes to light," she explained in her confessional. "I knew that this information would come out. Even Gossip Girl couldn't stay Gossip Girl forever."
However, not everyone agreed with the comparison.
"When you dream of being Blair Waldorf & Serena," Lisa tweeted on Jan. 2, "but you just have Cheeto stained fingers and a key board."
As fans wait for the RHOSLC stars to further discuss the drama at the reunion, here's a look at what they'll be wearing for the sit-down.
