Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Calls Out “Weird” Interest in Their Relationship After Baby Question

Watch : Halle Bailey Calls Romance With Rapper DDG "Transformative"

Halle Bailey's boyfriend is tired of holding it in.

DDG shared his frustration over the interest in his relationship with The Little Mermaid star—specifically the rumors they had welcomed a baby together.

When asked by a fan on Snapchat if he and Halle had a daughter, the rapper simply responded, "No." And he didn't hold back with his feelings on people weighing in on his relationship.

"Bro, I don't know why people is so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on," the 26-year-old said in a Dec. 30 Snapchat Story. "Mind your business."

"Go outside," he continued. "Touch some grass. Go do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. It's weird. I genuinely don't be understanding. Why do y'all be so invested in people that don't know you?"

The "9 Lives" artist—whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—emphasized his gratitude for their fans but urged them to let the couple keep their romance private.