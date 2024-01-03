Travis Kelce Shares Insight Into New Year's Eve Celebration With Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce

Further proving their love is worthy of a rom-com treatment, fans were swooning after a concertgoer captured video of Taylor running into Travis' arms and exchanging a passionate kiss after performing in Argentina Nov. 11. And that was after she changed the lyrics in Karma from "the guy on the screen" to "the guy on the Chiefs," much to Travis' surprise as he attended alongside her father, Scott Swift.

Showing up for one another's stadium takeovers—Taylor has now attended seven Chiefs games—is a show of how serious their relationship is.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Taylor told TIME of their public support for each other. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

And if her presence at the NFL games bothers you, well, Taylor can't even be bothered to have bad blood with you.

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she said. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."