Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband Ryan Anderson From “Jealous” Haters

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is standing up for her husband Ryan Anderson.

After her spouse received negative comments on social media, the 32-year-old—who was released from prison on Dec. 2—came to his defense.

"Ryan, don't listen to the haters," Gypsy wrote on Instagram Jan. 2 underneath a November selfie of Ryan. "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER. I love you."

She then added, "Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life."

And Ryan seemed to appreciate her message. "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha..." he added, "now come get it Baby..."

Gypsy and Ryan met while she was serving time in prison for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who abused Gypsy and made her receive medical treatments she did not need.