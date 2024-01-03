Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband Ryan Anderson From “Jealous” Haters

After Gypsy Rose Blanchard's husband Ryan Anderson received negative comments on social media, the 32-year-old—who was recently released from prison—fired back at critics.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 03, 2024 1:41 PMTags
CelebritiesGypsy Rose Blanchard
Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Thanks Fans in New IG Video

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is standing up for her husband Ryan Anderson

After her spouse received negative comments on social media, the 32-year-old—who was released from prison on Dec. 2—came to his defense. 

"Ryan, don't listen to the haters," Gypsy wrote on Instagram Jan. 2 underneath a November selfie of Ryan. "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER. I love you."

She then added, "Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life." 

And Ryan seemed to appreciate her message. "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha..." he added, "now come get it Baby..."

Gypsy and Ryan met while she was serving time in prison for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who abused Gypsy and made her receive medical treatments she did not need.

photos
True Crime Documentaries Worth Watching This Summer

According to People, Ryan sent Gypsy—who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder for acting with ex Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother—in 2020 after seeing the documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest about her case, and they wed two years later.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband From “Jealous” Haters

2

Bachelor Nation's Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce From Rachel Lindsay

3

Allow Blake Lively to Give You a Peek Inside Her Home

Gypsy was released from prison after serving 85 percent of her sentence as required by law. Since then, she has given followers glimpses into her new chapter, including posting her "first selfie of freedom" and pictures of her and Ryan.

To see what Gypsy has shared about her life after prison so far, keep reading.

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Trending Stories

1

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband From “Jealous” Haters

2

Bachelor Nation's Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce From Rachel Lindsay

3

Allow Blake Lively to Give You a Peek Inside Her Home

4

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

5

Travis Kelce Details New Year's Eve With Taylor Swift & Donna Kelce