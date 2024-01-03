Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Aaron Rodgers Over "Reckless" Jeffrey Epstein Accusation

Jimmy Kimmel is throwing a penalty flag after Aaron Rodgers' recent comments.
During the New York Jets quarterback's Jan. 2 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he weighed in on a "list" of alleged Jeffrey Epstein associates that's expected to be released in the near future.
"That's supposed to be coming out soon," Rodgers said. "A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn't come out."
Kimmel—who poked fun at Rodgers back in March over previous comments about the "client list"—fired back at the athlete for suggesting he's connected to Epstein.
"Dear Aasshole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jan. 2, "nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality."
And Kimmel noted he's ready to take legal action if Rodgers' comments continue.
"Your reckless words put my family in danger," the dad-of-four added. "Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12."
Rodgers has yet to publicly respond to Kimmel's message. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment and has not heard back.
In December, the Associated Press reported that a federal judge had ordered the release of "more than 150 people" mentioned in court documents connected to Epstein, the accused sex trafficker who died by suicide in jail back in Aug. 2019 as he awaited trial.
Two years later, in Dec. 2021, Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of helping her ex with his sex trafficking crimes. Specifically, she was convicted of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.
The former socialite was later sentenced to 20 years in prison during a June 2022 hearing, where she told the court, "It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein."