Shawn Mendes Shares Message About “Lows of Life” Amid Mental Health Journey

Shawn Mendes shared what has helped "ease the pain" of his anxiety over the last year and how he's learned to "welcome the lows of life" amid his mental health journey.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 03, 2024 1:50 AMTags
HealthNew Year's EveCelebritiesShawn Mendes
Watch: Shawn Mendes Opens Up About His “Lows of Life” in 2023

Shawn Mendes has a feeling 2024 will treat him better.

While celebrating the new year, the "Mercy" singer reflected on some of the challenges he faced in 2023 and the lessons he learned along the way.

"The biggest lesson for me this year has been to accept and welcome the lows of life," Shawn shared on Instagram Jan. 2, "not to constantly need to change or fix something in order to feel high again, because i know if i really slow down and listen when i'm low there's always something to hear."

It was music that taught the 25-year-old how to embrace the imperfect parts of life.

"I found that in moments of extreme anxiety or fear," he explained, "if i sat down with my harmonium and allowed myself with full trust to sing whatever came out it would often ease the pain."

Although it was difficult at first to sing out loud without the practice to sound flawless, Shawn said he began to accept himself more and more.

photos
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Romance Rewind

"After a while i actually started to fall in love with the dance between the 'right' and the 'wrong' notes," he continued. "I realized there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the 'right' notes BECAUSE of the 'wrong' notes. The only reason i can sing in key is because i've learned to listen."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Allow Blake Lively to Give You a Peek Inside Her Home

2

RHOSLC's Finale Reveals a Secret So Shocking Your Jaw Will Drop

3

Bachelor Nation's Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce From Rachel Lindsay

Shawn—who released his last album Wonder in 2020 but canceled the tour in July 2022 due to mental health concerns—posted the message alongside a black-and-white video of himself playing the keyboard and sharing his raw vocals, as his way to ring in the new year.

Keep reading to look at how more stars celebrated New Year's Eve and rang in 2024:

Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo

The "traitor" singer wished everyone a not-so-sour New Year's, writing that she's "so excited for what's 2 come."

Instagram

Erin Foster

Expecting her first baby with husband Simon Tikhman, she showed off her baby bump in a sheer top on NYE.

Instagram

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

The couple shared a romantic kiss in Paris as the clock struck midnight.

Instagram

Hilary Duff

The pregnant actress quipped that chef Gaby Dalkin "made 29 deadly pizzas …. Mostly for me! Happy new year!" 

Instagram

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

The Golden Bachelor star had a romantic evening with his bride-to-be. "Relaxing in a New York State of mind waiting for the ball to drop," she wrote on Instagram, "and wishing everyone a happy, healthy and joyful New Year."

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Sabrina Carpenter

The "Feather" singer got the party started in Times Square.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

The two comedians joined hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's Eve special.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Nicki Minaj

It truly was Barbie's World in Miami as the rapper performed during a NYE party.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Alix Earle

The TikToker rang in 2024 by watching Nicki Minaj perform at E11EVEN Miami.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Julia Fox

The Uncut Gems actress also stepped out in a unique ensemble for the Miami bash.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

LL Cool J

He hit the stage in New York before the ball dropped.

Snapchat

JoJo Siwa

The influencer celebrated the countdown on Snapchat.

X/@HalleBailey

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid actress shared photos from 2023, including a selfie with boyfriend DDG. "2023 is a year i will never ever forget," she wrote on X. "looking back on this year i can’t believe this is my life, i’m so thankful to God also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. let’s bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it."

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

"Wishing everyone a Blessed year," the Mean Girls star, who celebrated the holiday with husband Bader Shammas, wrote on Instagram. "May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude."

The actress shared her post five months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Luai.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

Victoria shared photos from her New Year's Eve dinner with her husband and her parents. She captioned her Instagram post, "Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_ xxx."

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed

The Vampire Diaries actor wrote on Instagram Dec. 31, "Yeahhhhhhh 2024!"

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

The singer shared a montage of favorite moments of 2023, including a video of herself kissing fiancé Jutes.

Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Party of Five actress shared a message reflecting on the hardships she faced in 2023. "This year I went thru a lot no one knew about. And was grateful for that privacy," she wrote on Instagram. "I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids. Learned to be a better baker. Learned it’s okay to take time for myself mentally, physically and emotionally. Did a lot of praying and manifesting. Belly laughed more than ever. Had the longest cold of my life. Was forced to have more faith than normal. Learned to love working out as a gain for my mental health. Took chances on myself and my bigger dreams."

Snapchat

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The politician was surrounded by his pet pig and Yorkie in his New Year's message.

Instagram

Alabama Barker

Travis Barker's 18-year-old daughter showed off a green hairdo for New Year's 2023.

Instagram

Aubrey Paige & Ryan Seacrest

While Ryan Seacrest hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, his girlfriend was close by cheering him on.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph

The "Wild Ones" collaborators lit up the stage on NYE.

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star shared that Liquid IV is a "NYE MUST" in a sponsored post to ring in 2024.

Instagram / Diane Kruger / Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Diane Kruger

"Good bye 2023," the Inglorious Basterds actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Norman Reedus' daughter Nova. "Can’t say that you brought out the best in us all. Here’s to more unicorns, humanity and empathy."

Snapchat

Skai Jackson

The Jessie star wished her followers a wonderful 2024 on Snapchat.

Instagram/Rachel Fuda

Rachel Fuda

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a smooch with husband John at the stroke of midnight.

Trending Stories

1

Allow Blake Lively to Give You a Peek Inside Her Home

2

RHOSLC's Finale Reveals a Secret So Shocking Your Jaw Will Drop

3

Bachelor Nation's Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce From Rachel Lindsay

4

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

5

Amy Robach Reveals What She's Lost Amid Divorce From Andrew Shue