Forest Whitaker’s Ex-Wife Keisha Nash Whitaker’s Cause of Death Revealed

More details about Keisha Nash Whitaker's death have surfaced.
Keisha—who was married to Forest Whitaker for 22 years before their 2018 divorce—died just before midnight on Dec. 6 at age 51. Now, authorities have shared her cause of death.
The model died of alcoholic liver disease, according to her death certificate obtained by TMZ. The condition is caused by heavy use of alcohol, which can cause the liver to become seriously damaged, per Johns Hopkins Medicine.
The document also lists acute renal failure as another significant condition that contributed to Keisha's death. The sudden episode of kidney failure causes "a build-up of waste products in your blood and makes it hard for your kidneys to keep the right balance of fluid in your body," according to the National Kidney Foundation website.
Back on Dec. 7, Keisha and Forest's daughter True Whitaker confirmed her passing on social media.
"Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram, per People. "The most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."
Keisha and Forest, now 62, met on the set of the 1994 film Blown Away before tying the knot in 1996. In addition to True, the couple also welcomed daughter Sonnet, 27, and raised her older daughter Autumn, 32, and his son Ocean, 33, from previous relationships.
The Last King of Scotland actor filed for divorce in 2018 and listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
On top of her work as a model for 15 years, Keisha also acted in the 2004 movie Proud and executive produced the 2008 documentary Kassim the Dream about boxer Kassim "The Dream" Ouma.