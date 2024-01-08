Taylor Swift Attends Golden Globes Over Travis Kelce’s NFL Game

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share New Year's Eve Kiss

Taylor Swift is golden, like daylight.

The pop star made a bejeweled appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, where her Eras Tour movie is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Ahead of the Jan. 7 ceremony, Taylor hit the red carpet in a shimmering green column dress that channeled her reputation era. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

But will the "Anti-Hero" singer add another trophy to her massive collection? Only if her concert film beats out fellow nominees Barbie, Oppenheimer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Although this marks the fifth Golden Globe nomination of Taylor's career, it would be her first-ever win.

And while Taylor, 34, was in Beverly Hills celebrating her achievement, her boyfriend Travis Kelce wasn't too far away in Los Angeles, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT.