Taylor Swift Attends Golden Globes Over Travis Kelce’s NFL Game

Taylor Swift had a reputation afterglow at the 2024 Golden Globes, stepping out at the Beverly Hills show on Jan. 7 instead of boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL game in Los Angeles.

Watch: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share New Year's Eve Kiss

Taylor Swift is golden, like daylight.

The pop star made a bejeweled appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, where her Eras Tour movie is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Ahead of the Jan. 7 ceremony, Taylor hit the red carpet in a shimmering green column dress that channeled her reputation era. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

But will the "Anti-Hero" singer add another trophy to her massive collection? Only if her concert film beats out fellow nominees Barbie, OppenheimerGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Although this marks the fifth Golden Globe nomination of Taylor's career, it would be her first-ever win.

And while Taylor, 34, was in Beverly Hills celebrating her achievement, her boyfriend Travis Kelce wasn't too far away in Los Angeles, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

Taylor wasn't in the stadium with him this time, but she did bring the gold rush with her to his past two games on Christmas and New Year's Eve, playing cheer captain for the tight end in Kansas City alongside their friends and family before ringing in the holidays privately.

In fact, there was certainly glitter on the floor after her and Travis' New Year's party, where they were seen locking lips at the stroke of midnight

Taylor even flew out to Boston last month to see the Chiefs face off against the New England Patriots—which proved to Travis that everything has changed. 

"They showed Taylor at the game, and you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," the athlete shared on his New Heights podcast on Dec. 20. "It just shows you how amazing that girl is, they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

But in addition to becoming a suburban legend at the games, Taylor is also leveling up her legendary career. The latest domino to cascade in a line for the mastermind? Earning the title of TIME's Person of the Year for 2023. 

"I've been raised up and down the flagpole of public opinion so many times in the last 20 years," the 12-time Grammy winner told the magazine last month. "I've been given a tiara, then had it taken away."

Now, she continued, "It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33... And for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that."

Want to continue your love story with Taylor? Just say yes to all of her Golden Globes looks that will never go out of style:

Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images

Red Carpet State of Grace

When Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted the 2013 awards show, Taylor Swift was the subject of some of their jokes. Spoiler alert: She handled it like a pro. 

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Pretty In Pink

Months before 1989 was released, Taylor attended the 2014 Golden Globes in a look that will never go out of style.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ready for T

And after the show, it's the after party! Taylor arrived for the 2014 InStyle and Warner Bros. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Sibling Stars

The musical mastermind brought brother Austin Swift to the golden bash.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
Hello Yellow!

The following year, Taylor attended InStyle and Warner Bros' 2015 Golden Globe Awards post-party in a dress that looked like daylight.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Party On

Pals Jaime King and Lorde met up with her at the after-party that year.

Instagram
Spotted

Nobody knew Taylor was coming to the 2019 Golden Globes until Will & Grace star Megan Mullaly spotted the singer backstage. 

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Surprise

Look who's here! Alongside Idris Elba, the Grammy winner made a surprise appearance—in Versace!—to present two very special awards at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shining Bright

For the 2020 Golden Globes, Taylor opted for a colorful, floral dress from Etro before enjoying the show.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Her (Ex) Lover

She enjoyed dinner at the ceremony with then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

