Taylor Swift Attends Golden Globes Over Travis Kelce’s NFL Game

Taylor Swift is golden, like daylight.
The pop star made a bejeweled appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, where her Eras Tour movie is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Ahead of the Jan. 7 ceremony, Taylor hit the red carpet in a shimmering green column dress that channeled her reputation era. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)
But will the "Anti-Hero" singer add another trophy to her massive collection? Only if her concert film beats out fellow nominees Barbie, Oppenheimer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.
Although this marks the fifth Golden Globe nomination of Taylor's career, it would be her first-ever win.
And while Taylor, 34, was in Beverly Hills celebrating her achievement, her boyfriend Travis Kelce wasn't too far away in Los Angeles, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT.
Taylor wasn't in the stadium with him this time, but she did bring the gold rush with her to his past two games on Christmas and New Year's Eve, playing cheer captain for the tight end in Kansas City alongside their friends and family before ringing in the holidays privately.
In fact, there was certainly glitter on the floor after her and Travis' New Year's party, where they were seen locking lips at the stroke of midnight.
Taylor even flew out to Boston last month to see the Chiefs face off against the New England Patriots—which proved to Travis that everything has changed.
"They showed Taylor at the game, and you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," the athlete shared on his New Heights podcast on Dec. 20. "It just shows you how amazing that girl is, they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."
But in addition to becoming a suburban legend at the games, Taylor is also leveling up her legendary career. The latest domino to cascade in a line for the mastermind? Earning the title of TIME's Person of the Year for 2023.
"I've been raised up and down the flagpole of public opinion so many times in the last 20 years," the 12-time Grammy winner told the magazine last month. "I've been given a tiara, then had it taken away."
Now, she continued, "It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33... And for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that."
