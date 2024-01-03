Shay Mitchell Looks Like Kris Jenner's Twin After Debuting New Pixie Cut

Shay Mitchell has officially entered her Kris Jenner era.
The Pretty Little Liars alum looked unrecognizable after she shared photos of her drastic hair change on Instagram, in which she kissed her signature waist-length tresses goodbye and debuted a pixie cut.
The Dollface star simply captioned her Jan. 1 Instagram, "New year, new hair."
In the snapshots—taken by photographer Sarah Krick—Shay eerily looked like The Kardashians matriarch, especially since her hair was textured and styled as if she effortlessly ran her fingers through her hair.
The 36-year-old even dressed similar to Kris, 68, sporting a black cropped tuxedo blazer and oversized denim jeans layered over a black high-waisted undergarment. As for Shay's accessories? They were just as chic, as she donned pearl-embellished earrings, black square-framed sunglasses and matching pointed heels.
In another set of images, the actress took off the blazer, baring her chest and wearing a giant diamond choker necklace.
Shay's fans couldn't help but notice her uncanny resemblance to Kris, either. As one follower cheekily commented, "You're doing great sweetie."
Another person wrote, "It's giving Kris Jenner," while someone else joked, "Kris Jenner's calling her lawyer as we speak."
Although the mom of two—who shares daughters Atlas and Rome with partner Matte Babel—didn't offer details behind her dramatic transformation, she's never shied away from experimenting with her hair.
Last summer, during the height of the Barbie movie craze in July, Shay channeled the iconic doll IRL after dyeing her hair platinum blonde. She also played dress-up with her attire, wearing a pretty in pink getup that could've been pulled straight from Barbie's closet.
Whether she's proving that life in plastic is fantastic or stepping into her momager era, Shay is clearly a style chameleon. But of course, she's not the only celebrity to make bold beauty choices.
