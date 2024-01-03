Shay Mitchell Looks Like Kris Jenner's Twin After Debuting New Pixie Cut

Watch : Shay Mitchell Shares MOST Memorable Career Moment

Shay Mitchell has officially entered her Kris Jenner era.

The Pretty Little Liars alum looked unrecognizable after she shared photos of her drastic hair change on Instagram, in which she kissed her signature waist-length tresses goodbye and debuted a pixie cut.

The Dollface star simply captioned her Jan. 1 Instagram, "New year, new hair."

In the snapshots—taken by photographer Sarah Krick—Shay eerily looked like The Kardashians matriarch, especially since her hair was textured and styled as if she effortlessly ran her fingers through her hair.

The 36-year-old even dressed similar to Kris, 68, sporting a black cropped tuxedo blazer and oversized denim jeans layered over a black high-waisted undergarment. As for Shay's accessories? They were just as chic, as she donned pearl-embellished earrings, black square-framed sunglasses and matching pointed heels.

In another set of images, the actress took off the blazer, baring her chest and wearing a giant diamond choker necklace.