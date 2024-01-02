Halle Berry Ushers in the New Year With Risqué Pantsless Look

Watch : Halle Berry Gets Candid About Aging

Halle Berry just proved that less is more in 2024.

The Oscar winner certainly started off the New Year with a bang, as she opted for a fearless look that consisted of a metallic gold blazer layered over an emerald green lace lingerie bodysuit.

And in true Halle fashion, the rest of her outfit wasn't your average New Year's wardrobe either. After all, there weren't sequins or bottoms in sight, as she decided to partake in the no-pants trend and pair her look with black platform heels.

She captioned her Jan. 1 Instagram, "Heelllllloooooo 2024!"

The 57-year-old's risqué attire definitely caught her followers' attention. Taraji P. Henson commented, "Hubba hubba," while one fan wrote, "How does it feel to have been beautiful your whole entire life! lol omg!!"

Another person added, "Halle's out here breaking the internet on Day 1! LFG!!!!!!"