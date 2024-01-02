Halle Berry Ushers in the New Year With Risqué Pantsless Look

Halle Berry just proved that less is more in 2024.
The Oscar winner certainly started off the New Year with a bang, as she opted for a fearless look that consisted of a metallic gold blazer layered over an emerald green lace lingerie bodysuit.
And in true Halle fashion, the rest of her outfit wasn't your average New Year's wardrobe either. After all, there weren't sequins or bottoms in sight, as she decided to partake in the no-pants trend and pair her look with black platform heels.
She captioned her Jan. 1 Instagram, "Heelllllloooooo 2024!"
The 57-year-old's risqué attire definitely caught her followers' attention. Taraji P. Henson commented, "Hubba hubba," while one fan wrote, "How does it feel to have been beautiful your whole entire life! lol omg!!"
Another person added, "Halle's out here breaking the internet on Day 1! LFG!!!!!!"
The actress' fierce fashion moment comes a few months after she opened up about embracing her body more than ever.
"I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old," Halle told Women's Health in an interview published Aug. 7, a week before ringing in her 57th birthday. "I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."
If anything, Halle's new outlook has made her go against the grain in all facets of her life.
"I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause," she explained. "Things like: 'Your life is over.' 'You are disposable.' 'Society no longer has a place for you.' 'You should retire.' 'You should pack it up.' I'm challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way."
Of course, Halle isn't the only star to embrace the skin she's in.