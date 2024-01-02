Halle Berry Ushers in the New Year With Risqué Pantsless Look

Halle Berry certainly kicked off 2024 with a bang, as she showed off her toned figure in a daring ensemble for New Year's.

Halle Berry just proved that less is more in 2024.

The Oscar winner certainly started off the New Year with a bang, as she opted for a fearless look that consisted of a metallic gold blazer layered over an emerald green lace lingerie bodysuit. 

And in true Halle fashion, the rest of her outfit wasn't your average New Year's wardrobe either. After all, there weren't sequins or bottoms in sight, as she decided to partake in the no-pants trend and pair her look with black platform heels.

She captioned her Jan. 1 Instagram, "Heelllllloooooo 2024!"

The 57-year-old's risqué attire definitely caught her followers' attention. Taraji P. Henson commented, "Hubba hubba," while one fan wrote, "How does it feel to have been beautiful your whole entire life! lol omg!!" 

Another person added, "Halle's out here breaking the internet on Day 1! LFG!!!!!!"

The actress' fierce fashion moment comes a few months after she opened up about embracing her body more than ever. 

"I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old," Halle told Women's Health in an interview published Aug. 7, a week before ringing in her 57th birthday. "I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."

Halle Berry / Instagram

If anything, Halle's new outlook has made her go against the grain in all facets of her life.

"I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause," she explained. "Things like: 'Your life is over.' 'You are disposable.' 'Society no longer has a place for you.' 'You should retire.' 'You should pack it up.' I'm challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way."

Of course, Halle isn't the only star to embrace the skin she's in. Keep reading to see how celebrities have celebrated their natural beauty.

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

