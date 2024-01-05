The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Breaks Silence on Bryan Abasolo Divorce

Watch : Would Rachel Lindsay Consider Being Next "Bachelor" Host?

Life hasn't exactly been a bed of roses for Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo.

Shortly after the chiropractor filed for divorce, the former Bachelorette briefly addressed the headlines on her Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan.

"I didn't think I would get emotional," she said on the Jan. 5 episode. "First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I'm still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you."

Referencing the breakup, Rachel added, "Obviously it's a difficult time, if you've read the headlines, and you're probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love Higher Learning."

And while Rachel noted she's going to try her best to get through the episode, she's not going to get into detail about her split just yet.

"I will eventually," she said, "but now is not the time, just trying to take it day by day."

In his Jan. 2 divorce filing obtained by E! News, Bryan listed New Year's Eve as the date of his and Rachel's separation and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup. The petition also states that he is seeking spousal support.